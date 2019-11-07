Everyone knows the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic always brings some high-scoring affairs, but this year’s version of the event took it to a new level.
Whether it be Turner Ashby’s offensive explosion against Waynesboro, the plethora of running backs having big days or season-highs in turnovers for a couple of different quarterbacks, there were plenty of intriguing statistics from last week’s event.
Let’s take a look at some of the most noteworthy statistics through 10 weeks of the high school football season:
68 — Turner Ashby’s first-half point total in a 75-6 win over winless Waynesboro.
35 — How many passes Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller attempted, which was a season-high for any Gobblers quarterback.
20 — Broadway’s rushing total in a 62-13 loss to Spotswood.
19.8 — Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart’s yard-per-carry average.
19 — Harrisonburg running back Kwentin Smiley’s rushing total on 10 carries in the Blue Streaks’ disappointing 34-29 loss to Rockbridge county.
16 — The amount of rushing touchdowns scored by the trio of East Rockingham’s Trenton Morris, Turner Ashby’s Grant Swinehart and Spotswood’s Ethan Barnhart.
5 — How many plays it took Grant Swinehart to score five touchdowns.
5 — The amount of first-half turnovers forced by the East Rockingham defense.
3 — HHS quarterback Keenan Glago’s interception total in Week 10 after throwing just three interceptions in his previous six starts combined.
3 — Trailblazers quarterback Ryan High’s interception total, which is the lowest in the Valley District.
2 — How many players East Rock had rush for over 100 yards.
2 — Turner Ashby quarterback C.J. Haskins’ pass-attempt total.
0 — How many Broadway players have over 100 yards rushing this season.
