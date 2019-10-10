STANDINGS
Valley District
Team;District;Overall
Spotswood;0-0;5-0
Rockbridge County;0-0;4-1
Turner Ashby;0-0;4-1
Harrisonburg;0-0;2-3
Broadway;0-0;0-5
Waynesboro;0-0;0-5
Bull Run District
Team;District;Overall
Luray;2-0;4-1
Clarke County;2-0;4-1
Page County;1-1;4-1
Strasburg;1-1;4-1
East Rockingham;1-1;2-3
Stonewall Jackson;1-1;1-4
Rappahannock County;0-2;1-4
Madison County;0-2;0-5
Shenandoah District
Team;District;Overall
Stuarts Draft;0-0;5-0
Riverheads;0-0;5-0
Buffalo Gap;0-0;3-2
Fort Defiance;0-0;3-2
Staunton;0-0;2-3
Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-4
Other
Team;District;Overall
Central;0-0;3-2
STATS
Passing
Valley District
Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
M. Jay (RC);70;110;1,131;11;8
R. High (S);44;70;898;10;3
C. Haskins (TA);45;81;691;5;2
C. Hoover (B);44;96;571;3;4
K. Glago (H);37;82;513;6;2
K. Smiley (H);15;34;102;0;2
C. Myers (S);1;1;55;0;0
C. Good (S);2;2;28;0;0
E. Pinedo (H);1;1;22;0;0
D. Thew (B);4;14;16;0;0
Bull Run District
Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
C. Childs (CC);33;53;558;7;1
T. McNair (ER);36;80;558;5;2
D. Griffith (L);10;17;307;5;1
T. Knight (PC);17;34;286;5;3
J. Lemon (SJ);2;5;57;1;1
B. Turpen (PC);1;2;40;1;0
R. Dennison (SJ);1;13;38;0;2
A. Ritchie (SJ);2;11;38;1;2
T. Williams (PC);1;1;26;0;0
T. Morris (ER);2;2;25;0;0
Shenandoah District
Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
H. Cooke (SD);29;50;585;9;1
A. Monroe (FD);35;62;501;4;3
W. Dod (STA);28;73;446;5;5
B. Dunlap (R);8;9;212;3;1
S. Fitzgerald (BG);3;13;85;1;1
E. Dunlap (R);2;5;24;0;0
Other
Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int
K. Hoover (C);37;71;536;4;1
Rushing
Valley District
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
E. Barnhart (S);5;105;1,155;11.0;12
G. Swinehart (TA);5;103;921;8.9;13
K. Smiley (H);5;39;344;8.8;4
B. McClung (RC);5;29;335;11.6;5
D. Williams (H);5;45;279;6.2;1
G. Shafer (RC);5;45;261;5.8;9
J. Quintanilla (TA);5;28;241;8.6;3
C. Myers (S);5;20;223;11.2;2
C. Haskins (TA);5;38;151;4.0;3
B. Conahan (S);5;24;146;6.1;5
J. Peake (TA);5;22;100;4.5;0
J. Crummel (B);4;22;83;3.8;0
K. Glago (H);5;18;78;4.3;0
C. Hoover (B);5;39;64;1.6;0
D. Thew (B);5;24;62;2.6;1
X. Collazo (H);5;7;54;7.7;0
T. Stobbs (S);4;13;49;3.8;1
R. High (S);5;7;37;5.3;1
E. Mims (RC);1;2;33;16.5;1
N. Marando (RC);5;8;31;3.9;0
H. Tomlin (RC);1;2;30;15.0;0
C. Morgan (B);1;5;27;5.4;0
A. Maul (B);4;10;20;2.0;1
W. Campbell (TA);4;1;13;13.0;1
J. Lynch (RC);5;1;13;13.0;0
Bull Run District
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
P. Rutherford (CC);5;93;935;10.1;10
A. Holloway (L);5;73;880;12.1;11
M. Cash (PC);5;77;620;8.1;5
B. Turpen (PC);5;62;603;9.7;7
T. Morris (ER);5;54;464;8.6;4
T. Trudell (L);5;55;299;5.4;5
R. Dennison (SJ);5;74;296;4.0;2
D. Atkins (L);5;54;287;5.3;2
D. Lyman (CC);5;29;265;9.1;1
C. Dean (ER);5;31;246;7.9;3
D. Griffith (L);5;34;194;5.7;4
N. Rodriguez (ER);4;29;180;6.2;4
C. Childs (CC);5;23;156;6.8;3
T. Knight (PC);5;34;147;4.3;5
A. Ritchie (SJ);5;36;111;3.1;0
T. Vanderpuye (SJ);5;28;104;3.7;1
K. Hitt (SJ);3;9;99;11.0;0
J. Higgs (PC);5;14;96;6.9;0
D. Tapia (SJ);5;16;60;3.8;1
T. McNair (ER);5;9;60;6.7;0
J. Couper (L);5;7;58;8.3;1
A. Lilly (PC);5;12;58;4.8;0
L. Leso (CC);5;4;43;10.8;1
C. Short (PC);5;3;30;10.0;0
J. Lemon (SJ);5;18;27;1.5;0
Shenandoah District
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
Z. Smiley (R);5;100;736;7.4;14
T. Kiracofe (BG);5;74;633;8.6;9
B. Fulton (R);4;79;537;6.8;11
A. Nice (SD);5;62;376;6.1;14
W. Dod (STA);5;65;368;5.7;3
S. Fitzgerald (BG);5;49;334;6.8;5
C. Smiley (R);5;28;314;11.2;1
D. Fitzgerald (SD);5;47;309;6.6;2
B. Hildebrand (BG);5;30;299;9.9;5
A. Monroe (FD);5;27;284;7.7;3
A. Knicely (FD);5;43;278;6.5;3
D. Alston (STA);5;60;250;4.2;0
B. Roach (SD);5;22;250;9.6;2
C. Cox (R);5;34;240;7.1;2
T. Roberts (R);4;34;215;6.3;2
J. East (FD);5;48;195;4.1;4
T. Bartley (FD);2;32;163;5.1;2
N. Wilcher (BG);5;13;135;10.4;2
S. Balser (SD);5;18;113;6.3;2
A. Miller (R);5;15;108;7.2;4
T. Veney (FD);2;23;103;4.5;1
T. Derozen (STA);5;23;90;3.9;1
D. Ream (FD);2;7;52;7.4;2
N. Johnson (STA);5;8;36;4.5;0
B. Dobbins (STA);5;16;34;2.2;0
Other
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
C. Conner (C);5;36;172;4.8;2
A. Neff (C);5;32;167;5.2;2
I. Dyer (C);5;31;157;5.1;2
B. Ball (C);5;13;62;4.8;1
K. Hoover (C);5;20;57;2.9;1
L. Shockey (C);5;8;53;6.6;1
D. Hamrick (C);5;6;20;3.3;0
Receiving
Valley District
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
J. Lynch (RC);5;23;603;26.2;7
R. Smith (S);5;18;448;24.9;5
N. Tinnell (B);5;19;301;15.8;1
N. Valle (TA);5;18;282;15.7;3
M. Davis (H);5;10;238;23.8;1
J. Walker (H);4;19;228;12.0;3
R. Shonk (S);5;10;186;18.6;1
C. Good (SD);5;10;166;16.6;3
T. Cook (RC);5;10;159;15.9;1
L. Mayr (RC);5;14;147;10.5;1
J. Quintanilla (TA);5;10;124;12.4;1
J. Peake (TA);5;4;102;25.5;0
D. Thew (B);5;11;101;9.2;1
E. Pinedo (H);5;10;93;9.3;2
B. Onestak (TA);5;8;80;10.0;1
W. Campbell (TA);4;2;76;38.0;0
S. Looney (RC);5;7;73;10.4;1
Q. Hayes (S);5;3;65;21.7;0
L. Stuhlmiller (B);4;4;63;15.8;0
C. Williams (S);1;1;55;55.0;0
E. Rogers (RC);1;3;52;17.3;1
J. Buchanan (B);4;4;51;12.8;0
E. Poindexter (RC);5;3;37;12.3;0
K. Smiley (H);5;8;35;4.4;0
J. Ott (B);4;4;29;7.3;1
Bull Run District
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
T. Morris (ER);5;13;248;19.1;21
E. Strate (L);5;5;219;43.8;3
D. Lyman (CC);5;8;214;26.8;4
L. Comer (ER);5;6;169;28.2;2
T. Williams (PC);5;8;158;19.8;1
T. Trenary (CC);5;8;125;15.6;1
P. Rutherford (CC);5;10;115;11.5;0
J. Rouse (ER);5;13;114;8.8;1
T. Trudell (L);5;3;81;27.0;2
F. Stidham (PC);5;3;80;26.7;3
B. McClung (PC);5;4;61;15.3;1
C. Dean (ER);5;5;50;10.0;0
L. Rangel (PC);5;1;26;26.0;0
D. Tapia (SJ);5;1;22;22.0;0
C. Lucas (PC);5;2;17;8.5;1
E. Barnes (SJ);5;1;16;16.0;1
C. Sowers (CC);5;2;11;5.5;0
A. Lilly (PC);5;1;10;10.0;0
T. Hasse (L);5;2;7;3.5;0
L. Lyman (CC);5;1;7;7.0;0
N. Rodriguez (ER);4;1;2;2.0;0
Shenandoah District
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
B. Fulton (R);4;7;212;30.3;2
J. Howard (SD);5;9;201;22.3;3
F. Watkins (SD);5;10;190;18.0;4
A. Dove (FD);4;11;167;15.2;1
A. Knicely (FD);5;8;148;18.5;2
A. Nice (SD);5;7;118;16.9;1
D. Seekford (FD);4;9;84;9.3;1
T. Bartley (FD);2;3;82;27.3;0
C. Conner (BG);5;1;52;52.0;0
B. Holden (BG);5;2;33;16.5;1
D. Moore (R);5;2;24;12.0;1
D. Shreckhise (FD);2;2;14;7.0;0
A. Wright (FD);5;1;5;5.0;0
Other
G;C;Yds;YPC;TD
K. Wells (C);5;5;156;31.2;2
B. Scott (C);5;11;151;13.7;1
L. Shockey (C);5;5;73;14.6;0
L. Yew (C);5;4;71;17.8;1
A. Neff (C);5;2;30;15.0;0
D. Hamrick (C);5;4;22;5.5;0
I. Dyer (C);5;2;13;6.5;0
Updated statistics were not available from the following schools: Madison County, Rappahannock County, Strasburg, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial.
