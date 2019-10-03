STANDINGS

Valley District

Team;District;Overall

Spotswood;0-0;5-0

Rockbridge County;0-0;4-1

Turner Ashby;0-0;3-1

Harrisonburg;0-0;2-2

Broadway;0-0;0-4

Waynesboro;0-0;0-5

Bull Run District

Team;District;Overall

Luray;2-0;4-0

Clarke County;1-0;3-1

Stonewall Jackson;1-0;1-3

Page County;1-1;3-1

Strasburg;0-1;3-1

East Rockingham;0-1;1-3

Rappahannock County;0-1;1-3

Madison County;0-1;0-4

Shenandoah District

Team;District;Overall

Stuarts Draft;0-0;4-0

Riverheads;0-0;4-0

Buffalo Gap;0-0;3-2

Fort Defiance;0-0;2-2

Staunton;0-0;2-2

Wilson Memorial;0-0;1-3

Other

Team;District;Overall

Central;0-0;3-2

STATS

Passing

Valley District

Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

M. Jay (RC);70;110;1,131;11;8

R. High (S);44;70;898;10;3

C. Haskins (TA);29;57;471;4;0

C. Hoover (B);33;77;454;2;4

K. Glago (H);27;59;413;5;0

K. Smiley (H);15;34;102;0;2

C. Myers (S);1;1;55;0;0

C. Good (S);2;2;28;0;0

E. Pinedo (H);1;1;22;0;0

D. Thew (B);4;14;16;0;2

Bull Run District

Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

T. McNair (ER);28;65;423;4;2

D. Griffith (L);8;12;290;4;0

C. Hart (STR);31;44;247;3;1

T. Knight (PC);13;29;181;3;3

B. Turpen (PC);1;2;40;1;0

T. Morris (ER);2;2;25;0;0

Shenandoah District

Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

W. Dod (STA);27;61;422;5;3

H. Cooke (SD);20;34;321;4;1

B. Dunlap (R);8;9;212;3;1

S. Fitzgerald (BG);3;13;85;1;1

F. Watkins (SD);1;1;35;0;0

E. Dunlap (R);2;3;24;0;0

Other

Name;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int

K. Hoover (C);37;71;536;4;1

Rushing

Valley District

G;C;Yds;YPC;TD

E. Barnhart (S);5;105;1,155;11.0;12

G. Swinehart (TA);4;85;696;8.2;8

B. McClung (RC);5;29;335;11.6;5

K. Smiley (H);4;34;326;9.6;4

G. Shafer (RC);5;45;261;5.8;9

C. Myers (S);5;20;223;11.2;2

J. Quintanilla (TA);4;21;215;10.2;3

D. Williams (H);4;35;159;4.7;1

B. Conahan (S);5;24;146;6.1;5

C. Haskins (TA);4;30;141;4.7;3

J. Peake (TA);4;20;97;4.8;0

C. Hoover (B);4;28;79;2.8;1

K. Glago (H);4;13;74;5.7;0

D. Thew (B);4;23;68;2.9;0

T. Stobbs (S);4;13;49;3.8;1

J. Crummel (B);3;14;45;3.2;0

R. High (S);5;7;37;5.3;1

E. Mims (RC);1;2;33;16.5;1

N. Marando (RC);5;8;31;3.9;0

H. Tomlin (RC);1;2;30;15.0;0

Bull Run District

G;C;Yds;YPC;TD

A. Holloway (L);4;58;594;10.2;8

M. Cash (PC);4;73;546;7.5;4

B. Turpen (PC);4;55;461;8.4;4

T. Morris (ER);4;40;314;7.9;2

D. Holliday (STR);4;42;272;6.5;2

J. Bray (STR);4;49;268;5.5;4

T. Trudell (L);4;46;259;5.6;5

D. Atkins (L);4;43;245;5.7;3

N. Rodriguez (ER);4;29;180;6.2;4

D. Griffith (L);4;28;166;5.9;4

C. Dean (ER);4;21;156;7.4;1

T. Knight (PC);4;32;147;4.6;4

T. Sager (STR);3;16;98;6.1;1

J. Higgs (PC);4;12;75;6.3;0

C. Hart (STR);4;23;70;3.0;3

T. McNair (ER);4;9;60;6.7;0

J. Couper (L);4;7;58;8.3;1

A. Lilly (PC);4;10;37;3.7;0

K. Pangle (STR);4;8;37;4.6;0

C. Pangle (STR);4;5;31;6.2;0

Shenandoah District

G;C;Yds;YPC;TD

T. Kiracofe (BG);5;74;633;8.6;9

Z. Smiley (R);4;79;537;6.8;11

S. Fitzgerald (BG);5;49;334;6.8;5

W. Dod (STA);4;55;327;5.9;3

A. Nice (SD);4;42;302;7.2;11

B. Hildebrand (R);5;30;299;9.9;5

D. Fitzgerald (SD);4;40;272;6.8;2

D. Alston (STA);4;57;234;4.1;0

T. Roberts (R);4;34;215;6.3;2

C. Burton (R);4;15;210;14.0;1

B. Fulton (R);4;35;204;5.8;6

B. Roach (SD);4;13;176;13.5;2

C. Cox (R);4;24;137;5.7;0

N. Wilcher (BG);5;13;135;10.4;2

S. Balser (SD);4;18;113;6.3;2

T. Derozen (STA);4;23;90;3.9;1

A. Miller (R);4;10;62;6.2;3

N. Johnson (STA);4;5;44;8.8;0

S. Harris (BG);5;5;33;6.6;2

C. Lowe (BG);5;3;30;10.0;1

Other

G;C;Yds;YPC;TD

C. Conner (C);5;36;172;4.8;2

A. Neff (C);5;32;167;5.2;2

I. Dyer (C);5;31;157;5.1;2

B. Ball (C);5;13;62;4.8;1

K. Hoover (C);5;20;57;2.9;1

L. Shockey (C);5;8;53;6.6;1

D. Hamrick (C);5;6;20;3.3;0

Receiving

Valley District

G;C;Yds;YPC;TD

J. Lynch (RC);5;23;603;26.2;7

R. Smith (S);5;18;448;24.9;5

N. Tinnell (B);4;14;234;16.7;1

J. Walker (H);4;19;228;12.0;3

R. Shonk (S);5;10;186;18.6;1

M. Davis (H);4;7;183;26.1;1

N. Valle (TA);4;12;175;14.6;2

C. Good (S);5;10;166;16.6;3

T. Cook (RC);5;10;159;15.9;1

L. Mayr (RC);5;14;147;10.5;1

D. Thew (B);4;10;99;9.9;1

J. Quintailla (TA);4;6;87;14.5;1

E. Pinedo (H);4;8;85;10.7;1

W. Campbell (TA);4;2;76;38.0;0

S. Looney (RC);5;7;73;10.4;1

B. Onestak (TA);4;6;69;11.5;1

Q. Hayes (S);5;3;65;21.7;0

J. Peake (TA);4;2;55;27.5;0

C. Williams (S);1;1;55;55.0;0

E. Rogers (RC);1;3;52;17.3;1

Bull Run District

G;C;Yds;YPC;TD

E. Strate (L);4;5;219;43.8;3

T. Morris (ER);4;11;213;19.4;2

L. Comer (ER);4;4;117;29.3;1

T. Williams (PC);4;6;114;19.0;1

D. Atkins (L);4;2;70;35.0;1

T. Sager (STR);3;5;70;14.0;1

J. Rouse (ER);4;9;66;7.3;1

B. McClung (PC);4;4;61;15.3;1

T. Stinnette (STR);4;5;58;11.6;0

C. Dean (ER);4;5;50;10.0;0

B. Ferrell (STR);4;2;46;23.0;1

J. Bray (STR);4;4;39;9.8;0

D. Holliday (STR);4;5;34;6.8;1

F. Stidham (PC);4;1;19;19.0;1

C. Lucas (PC);4;2;17;8.5;1

A. Lilly (PC);4;1;10;10.0;0

T. Hasse (L);4;1;1;1.0;0

Shenandoah District

G;C;Yds;YPC;TD

B. Fulton (R);4;7;212;30.3;2

R. Carey (STA);4;9;139;15.4;2

J. Howard (SD);4;7;99;14.1;1

F. Watkins (SD);4;5;98;19.6;2

R. Bosserman (STA);4;3;81;27.0;1

D. Fitzgerald (SD);4;3;76;25.3;0

A. Nice (SD);4;5;67;13.4;0

N. Johnson (STA);4;4;61;15.3;1

B. Scott (STA);4;6;49;8.2;0

C. Conner (BG);5;1;52;52.0;0

B. Holden (BG);5;2;33;16.5;1

Z. Boyd (STA);4;1;28;28.0;0

D. Moore (R);4;2;24;12.0;1

K. Branch (SD);4;1;16;16.0;0

T. Derozen (STA);4;2;15;7.5;1

D. Alston (STA);4;1;9;9.0;0

Other

G;C;Yds;YPC;TD

K. Wells (C);5;5;156;31.2;2

B. Scott (C);5;11;151;13.7;1

L. Shockey (C);5;5;73;14.6;0

L. Yew (C);5;4;71;17.8;1

A. Neff (C);5;2;30;15.0;0

D. Hamrick (C);5;4;22;5.5;0

I. Dyer (C);5;2;13;6.5;0

Updated statistics were not available from the following schools: Fort Defiance, Clarke County, Madison County, Rappahannock County, Stonewall Jackson, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial.

