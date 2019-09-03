In Saturday’s edition of the Daily News-Record, a property transfer incorrectly classified Faye H. Fox as a grantee of 1084 Fellowship Road Linville District. She was one of three grantors of the property, along with Theresa Landes and Jason R. Fox.
