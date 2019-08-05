RCBL Playoffs

Quarterfinals

(Best-of-Three)

Tuesday’s Games

Clover Hill 18, Grottoes 5

Elkton 10, New Market 8

Wednesday’s Games

Broadway 5, Montezuma 1

Thursday’s Games

Elkton 4, New Market 1 (Elkton wins series 2-0)

Montezuma 6, Broadway

Grottoes 7, Clover Hill 6

Friday’s Games

Clover Hill 10, Grottoes 5 (Clover Hill wins series 2-1)

Broadway 2, Montezuma 1 (Broadway wins series 2-1)

Bridgewater 9, Stuarts Draft 1

Saturday’s Game

Bridgewater 14, Stuarts Draft 6 (Bridgewater wins series 2-0)

Semifinals

(Best-of-Five)

Today’s Game

Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Broadway at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Saturday’s Game

Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

