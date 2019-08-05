RCBL Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-Three)
Tuesday’s Games
Clover Hill 18, Grottoes 5
Elkton 10, New Market 8
Wednesday’s Games
Broadway 5, Montezuma 1
Thursday’s Games
Elkton 4, New Market 1 (Elkton wins series 2-0)
Montezuma 6, Broadway
Grottoes 7, Clover Hill 6
Friday’s Games
Clover Hill 10, Grottoes 5 (Clover Hill wins series 2-1)
Broadway 2, Montezuma 1 (Broadway wins series 2-1)
Bridgewater 9, Stuarts Draft 1
Saturday’s Game
Bridgewater 14, Stuarts Draft 6 (Bridgewater wins series 2-0)
Semifinals
(Best-of-Five)
Today’s Game
Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Elkton at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Broadway at Bridgewater, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Saturday’s Game
Bridgewater at Broadway, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
