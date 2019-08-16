PAGE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash in Page County that killed three people and injured others remains under investigation, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police Trooper C.W. Greene is investigating the crash, which happened at 2:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 340 north of Runyon Road.
A 2008 Ford F-250 was traveling south on U.S. 340 when the driver lost control, crossed the center-line and collided head-on with a northbound-traveling 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, according to the release.
The driver of the Ford was Douglas W. Sours, 65, of Shenandoah. He was transported to Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries and was reportedly wearing a seat-belt.
The driver of the Dodge, Gurmeet Singh, 44, of Carteret, New Jersey, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Singh was wearing a seat-belt, the release says.
Two of the Dodge's three passengers died at the scene: Jasleen Kaur, 38, of Carteret, New Jersey, and a 6-year-old female, of Carteret, New Jersey, both died at the scene. The third passenger, an 11-year-old male, was reportedly flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. All occupants were wearing seat-belts.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the release.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division's Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Page County Fire and EMS, Page County Sheriff's Office, and the Virginia Department of Transportation assisted the State Police at the scene.