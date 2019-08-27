HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police charged a Richmond man claiming he made threats against James Madison University students just days before they were scheduled to return for the fall semester.
Classes at the university began Monday.
Boris Sams III, 19, is charged with two felony counts of making threats of death or bodily harm.
The investigation into Sams began on Friday, when the Harrisonburg Police Department received two reports of threats made through the iPhone application AirDrop, according to a press release.
Police didn’t release what the threats stated. However, the investigation revealed that the threats were made as part of a prank.
“The Harrisonburg Police Department takes threats of violence over communications devices (to include email, cell phone applications, social media, etc.) very seriously and asks that our community stay vigilant in reporting suspicious activity,” the press release states. “If you see or hear something, say something.”
As of Monday, a court date was not scheduled.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 437-2650. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
