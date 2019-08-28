HARRISONBURG — Every year, Beau Dickenson, Rockingham County Public Schools’ supervisor of social studies, takes students to Farmville to learn about the plaintiffs responsible for bringing forth the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case that ended the segregation of schools.
Many people might be unaware that 75% of the plaintiffs on that case were from Farmville — right in the backyard of the Shenandoah Valley. Students get to interview surviving family members and present on what they’ve learned.
“It’s the best day of the year,” Dickenson said.
It’s ideas and activities like these that helped Dickenson to be selected for the newly created Commission on African American History Education, through the Department of Education and the office of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Along with his dedication to African-American history, Dickenson also serves as the president of the Virginia Social Studies Leadership Commission.
The commission is charged with reviewing Virginia’s history standards, and the instructional practices content and resources currently used to teach African-American history in the Commonwealth, according to a press release.
The executive order tasks the Commission with issuing a report no later than July 1, 2020, with recommendations for improving the student experience, including but not limited to: Technical edits to and recommendations for enriched standards related to African-American history; broader considerations for the full history and social studies standards review process; and necessary professional development and instructional supports for all teachers to ensure culturally competent instruction.
Virginia first established its history and social science standards of learning in 1995. Since that time, the standards have been updated based on feedback from practitioners, historians and stakeholders.
The work of the commission will help inform the next history and social science standards review the state will undertake.
A lot has changed when it comes to teaching African-American history, Dickenson said.
“When I was a kid there was very little,” Dickenson said. “It’s an ongoing evolution.”
Dickenson said he believes that improvements can and need to be made, to make sure that curricula are inclusive and equitable.
“It can’t just be about content,” he said. “Students need to understand the significance of the history. If it’s just memorization, we’ve missed the mark.”
The commission, which comprises 34 members, will meet periodically over the next year at various locations across the state before making their recommendation to the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.