WEYERS CAVE — Democrats running to represent parts of the Valley came out to Weyers Cave on Tuesday to meet with constituents and show their unified support going into the November elections.
After spending the day meeting with high school and college students and visiting a hemp farm in Port Republic, Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine came out to the event at Valley Pike Farm Market.
He sought to raise morale and meet with voters at the end because, he said, he was unable to attend the Labor Day fundraising dinner hosted by Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Democrats. Tuesday’s event was hosted by Jennifer Kitchen, who is running against Republican Chris Runion for the 25th District House of Delegates seat.
About 60 Democratic supporters from across the state attended the evening. Susan Van Acker, a Waynesboro Democrat, came out to see Jennifer Lewis, who is running against Republican John Avolil in the 20th House District.
“I feel great that Tim Kaine came to support them, and he gives a very inspiring talk,” Van Acker said. “You know, I’m for any Democrat that I know is willing to go out there.”
Democratic candidates running in western Virginia districts formed a coalition this year called Rural Groundgame to share resources, and have shown up for each other at various events.
Kaine said he feels a deep loyalty to the candidates, and he encouraged them to maintain their diligent efforts despite Virginia’s history as a solidly red state. The nation has demonstrated a growing tilt to the left, he said.
“It’s incremental change; it’s not just overnight change,” Kaine said. “Statewide, presidential — we’ve gone blue. And that means if we can do it as a state, we can do it anywhere in the state. But it’s about good candidates, and then getting behind good candidates.”
April Moore, challenger to state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, in the 26th Senate District, said she has felt a growing optimism and witnessed stronger efforts to get out the vote for this election than in past years, largely from younger voters.
“I feel that a lot of voters are really ready to be active, more so than in the past. And maybe the biggest change is like college students. They are not only organized and active, but they’re really smart about how they’re organizing. They’re very effective. They have a very well organized voter registration effort,” Moore said.
Ellen Boyden, of Staunton, attended the evening with her friend Phyllis Rosen, of Verona. Rosen said she works with a lot of on-the-ground efforts canvassing and writing postcards to get the word out.
Boyden, who owns the Staunton Antiques Center, said she does her part by offering voter registration at her shop and is hopeful about the upcoming race.
“There is just good energy this year,” Boyden said.
Beverly Harrison, opponent to Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, representative of the 15th District, is running for office for the first time after months working as a grassroots activist to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.
Harrison said she began running because incumbent Gilbert has been unopposed for over 10 years and fails to communicate important political matters to the community.
“While it was the ERA that started my race, it was what’s been happening locally that really fueled the fire for that,” Harrison said. “It’s one thing to say ‘I disagree with this,’ but it’s another thing to [keep] information from your constituents.”
The general election for the Virginia General Assembly is Nov. 5.
