BROADWAY — If you ask Brent Hulse, there was never a question.
The 6-foot-1, 292-pound Broadway defensive tackle has dealt with various injuries this season, and his availability last week against Turner Ashby was in doubt, BHS coaches said.
But as the Gobblers went through their preparation to take on their Valley District rival, Hulse said he made it clear to both his teammates and coaching staff that he was suiting up.
“It’s always been a huge rivalry, always been personal to me,” Hulse said. “I just decided that I really wanted to play. I felt different, the game felt different. I was just ready to go.”
If you look at Hulse’s role with Broadway, it’d make sense if he opted to rest his body. But that’s not how the BHS captain does things, he said.
Hulse has been a pivotal part of the Gobblers defensive line for the past three seasons and, as a senior, his high school career is slowly coming to a close.
“He was voted as a captain for us and we knew he wasn’t going to be a very vocal guy,” Broadway first-year coach Danny Grogg said. “He can be at times, but Brent is one of those guys that leads by example. There’s not too many guys on our team that want to mess with him. There’s not too many guys that are going to say something to him or try to challenge him in any way because he’s earned that. He knows that he has to lead by example and I think he did a good job of that and proved a lot of that the other night.”
Despite dealing with various undisclosed injuries throughout the Gobblers’ 0-6 start to the season, Hulse has stayed committed to helping the Broadway program improve.
That’s not an easy task, Grogg said, for a senior that is about to graduate. But it is one that his coaches and teammates have grown to appreciate and love their captain for.
“A lot of our guys know how banged up he is,” Grogg said. “He’s just putting that aside. He knows this could be his last few weeks with football, doesn’t know what the future holds for him. What he’s building off of now is his love for this team. He’s just playing for these guys, for these seniors, for these underclassmen. We’re having a rough year and we’re young, but he wants to give this young team something to look forward to as well.”
Against the Knights, despite a 35-7 lopsided loss on the scoreboard, the Gobblers showed progress in several phases of the game that they’ve previously struggled.
Specifically, along the defensive line, Grogg opted to move Hulse from an inside defensive tackle spot to the outside in an effort to get him more one-on-one matchups.
“Brent does a heck of a job,” Grogg said. “He’s a strong kid. When the TA game came around, he was willing to get his body healthy for that game. We moved him outside a little bit this week to try to single him up a little more. Usually, when he’s inside, he gets doubled a whole lot. Against TA, when we put him on the outside and he trusted his technique a little bit more, he was just dominating. When he plays with his technique, he’s very hard to block. He really just had a heck of a game the other night, man.”
It was a unique situation for Hulse, who said he’s double-teamed every week.
Despite his size, Hulse’s speed was something he said he used to his advantage.
“It was really just having one-one-one matchups with somebody and not having three dudes come down on me every play,” Hulse said. “I was able to do my thing more.”
One of the biggest beneficiaries of Hulse’s move to the outside along the defensive line was junior outside linebacker Nate Tinnell, who thrived in his role behind Hulse.
Grogg said pairing the two together was a huge advantage for the Broadway defense.
“It helped out our linebackers,” Grogg said. “I’m a defensive-line guy and a lot of what I preach is about getting our hands on the offensive line, so that our linebackers can roam a little more free. He did great. He played with his hands, played with technique.
“When we paired him up with Nate, they had a couple of tackles for a loss and I’m sure it’s nice for Nate to get singled up every now and again, too. When he’s playing next to Brent and an offensive coordinator looks to that side, it singles them up a little bit. I don’t know how many people want to run to that side when they’re both playing together.”
Tinnell said the defense looks to Hulse as its leader and the guy that is almost always capable of making a big play when the Gobblers have needed it most this season.
“When we see him play like that, we all kind of feed off of it and that goes a long way with the youth we have in our defense,” Tinnell said of Hulse’s performance against the Knights. “His combination of size, strength and speed makes him the great player he is. He works extremely hard in the weight room and it really shows up on Friday nights.”
Despite the loss, Hulse’s dominating performance defensively and the steady improvement by the Broadway offense gave the Gobblers reason for hope again.
Hule said that’s helped the younger players believe again and he’s doing what he can to set up the program for future success, even though this is his final year in the program.
“It’s all a process,” Hulse said. “That’s how it’s always been. The people before me taught me how to get better and I am just trying to help them get better. We’ve always been tough-nosed kids. I’d like to keep it that way. I feel like these kids have a lot of potential and they’re doing their best to get there. I’m going to do what I can to help.”
That’s why Hulse, despite injuries, will continue to put his body on the line, he said.
And it’s why if there’s ever a question about the Broadway senior captain suiting up for a big game this season again, they should check with Hulse before making assumptions.
“It’s really important,” Hulse said. “I’d love to be able to get a win with these guys. We’re working harder and harder every day to get there. It hasn’t been going great so far, but we can turn it around and try to make something of it. I’m just going to keep playing how I play and hopefully it’ll turn out well in the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.