BRIDGEWATER — Jordan Brittle looked around practice Thursday — the first official session of the season for Turner Ashby volleyball after a three-day tryout period — and said she realized she was in uncharted territory in her final year with the program.
Brittle and Avery Miller are the only two seniors on the Knights roster this year and while they’ve got plenty of experience on the court, it’s the first time that the younger players on the team will now look up to them as role models for how things are done.
“It’s always been different because we’ve always had a lot of older girls,” Brittle said. “Since the last class graduated, it’s really just been me and Avery. There’s not that many upperclassmen. It’s interesting to see all the different girls stepping up. I think we’re going to have a really good season though.”
Standing at practice on Friday morning ahead of playing in a jamboree at Rockbridge County today, TA coach Gina Troyer said there’s no doubt the Knights are young.
Turner Ashby brings some talent back, such as Brittle, Miller and Emma Eckard, but it also lost five key seniors in Delanie Miller, Ashton Richmond, Deanna Driver, Carley Davis and Emma Nesselrodt.
“Really everybody has done a good job of stepping up this year — even the kids who are new,” Troyer said. “Our seniors have done a great job. They are keeping everybody on their toes, leading warmups, leading activities. The juniors who played last year are also doing a good job of really helping out and being leaders.”
The biggest challenges when dealing with a young team are the different formations the Knights run and how day-to-day responsibilities are handled on the varsity level, Troyer said.
She said a lot of it is different from what the newcomers did on the JV team or with their travel teams during the offseason and it’s all brand new information for a lot of the players.
“We’ve had to cram a lot of information in the last couple of days,” Troyer said. “Usually at this point, we’re still working on coverage and position and things like that. I think a couple of them are a little overwhelmed with all of the information we’ve given them at this point, but they are working hard.”
One of the toughest jobs for Troyer this season is not only replacing the leadership of Delanie Miller from a year ago, but also her play on the court.
As a senior captain a year ago, Miller was TA’s fiery leader, known for her willingness to put her body on the line defensively and do a little bit of everything on the court.
She was also a first-team All-Valley District selection.
Troyer said she doesn’t necessarily think it will be one certain person filling that role, but will be a do-it-by-committee effort by her group in an effort to fill that void.
“I think it just depends on the situation,” Troyer said. “Sometimes it’s a group. Sometimes it’s an individual. That was just Delanie Miller’s personality. She was just that person. Jordan has done a good job of already stepping up and asking about some things with leading the team and getting some things organized. I think everybody is just going to take on a different role.”
Brittle and Avery Miller both said they’ve been trying to step up as leaders this season with so many departures, but admitted it’s been an adjustment at times.
“I just try to make [the younger players] feel welcome and let them know they belong on the team with us, include them in everything,” Miller said. “They deserve to be on the team. I’m just trying to push them so they keep working hard.”
One thing that helps both the newcomers and the veterans are the preseason scrimmages, such as the ones today in Lexington.
Miller said it not only allows the players to play an actual match for the first time, but it also helps the team build chemistry and learn more about each other’s style of play.
“They really help because you learn to play beside certain people, which makes it easier when you’re playing an actual game,” Miller said. “It helps to know where everyone should be. It’s just great practice.”
The scrimmages are good for Troyer, too.
She said it allows her an opportunity to assess her team in a match setting, which can much different than how they perform in practice, and decide where players fit best.
“It’s good to go tomorrow and really say, ‘Oh my gosh. I totally forgot to work on this. This is something we need to focus on. This is something they’re doing really well and we don’t need to talk about it for a little while,’” Troyer said. “It’s exciting for me because I can go ahead and get a pretty good idea who can play certain positions and who struggles in certain positions.
“It either opens the door or shows us we need to get down to the basics and work on some things.”
A lot of teams in the Valley District will be working on the basics this season with almost every school in the league losing big names off their roster from a year ago.
That provides optimism for Troyer and her young Knights after finishing one win shy of reaching the Region 3C tournament last season.
“It really just depends on how everybody plays every night,” Troyer said. “If our young kids can step up and play well, we’ll have a really good season. It’s the same for other teams. You just never know from night to night. You just hope that every night, you bring your ‘A’ game and play as well as you can.”
However Turner Ashby fares this season, there’s no doubt it’ll look different.
Brittle said she’s well aware of the new responsibilities she’s had and before long, it’ll no longer be uncharted territory.
Instead, it’s a job she plans on taking very seriously to help the Knights win as many games as they can because that’s what leaders do.
“It’s just your personality,” Brittle said. “If you feel like you can do it, you should do it. I love leading. I’m an outgoing person, so I like to do whatever I can to help out the team.”
