ELKTON — Gone are the days when elementary school students are expected to walk down the hallway silently in a perfect line. Goodbye "hand on hip, finger on the lip."
As students move through the hallways going to specials or lunch, they are expected to talk with their peers and get the jitters out, and Elkton Elementary School is taking it a step further by creating sensory hallways that give students a chance to play, discover and learn.
Principal Barbara Palmer has known that it's unrealistic to expect young students to remain silent and still all day long. Traveling between classes should be a time to give students "brain breaks." So she had the idea to attach different sensory items in the hallways to let students fidget, make noise and diffuse a little bit.
"We feel that kids need opportunities to interact as they journey from one place to another," Palmer said.
The sensory hallways have grown as community members donated, including a $5,000 grant from Merck & Co. A sensory wall was recently installed in the cafeteria where students typically stand waiting for lunches. The wall includes old rotary phones, a light switch, a padlock and key, a wheel, propeller — anything Palmer or others can think of to provide sensory stimulation.
The idea for the sensory hallways is one that is becoming more prevalent in schools across the country. Recently the Department of Education said that schools could incorporate movement in some way to an additional 15% of the school day.
The sensory displays also help students with gross motor skills as many involve maneuvering various pieces. However, some are specifically catered to different senses — like a sequence board that is for students to run their hands over.
There are hopscotch boards on the floor, and various hopping and winding activities for students to do while they walk through the hallway.
"It doesn't matter if they are quiet," Palmer said. "And it keeps their hands off of each other and their brains focused."
Palmer has a number of ideas for expanding the sensory hallways. With the next grant she wants to create a solar system-themed hallway.
"We're never going to be done," she said.
