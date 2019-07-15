BRIDGEWATER — One is a veteran and the other will be a rookie.
Once they step on the court, however, they’re cut from the same cloth.
“The main strengths that both possess are their abilities to be great teammates, leaders and their winning mentality,” Bridgewater women’s basketball coach Sarah Matthews said. “Both players, and credit to [Spotswood girls basketball] coach [Chris] Dodson, just know how to make the right basketball play and are capable of doing so.”
This season, the Eagles will have some local interest in their roster with two former Trailblazers — McKenzie Jenkins and Mary Ruth Shifflett — joining the Bridgewater program.
Despite graduating four years apart and never playing together at the high school level, the two will now become teammates with the Eagles and will both have a chance at making an immediate impact, albeit in very different situations.
“Our program feels fortunate to be in such a position,” Matthews said. “To have local talent of such high character that want to be around each day with such focus on attaining a high-level academic degree and with such a driven motivation athletically, we are blessed to be able to connect such a fit for these student-athletes.”
Shifflett, fresh off winning the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship — the second of her career — this past season with Spotswood, will join Bridgewater this season as a freshman.
As for Jenkins, she is transferring into the program after previously playing three years at Mary Washington — a Division III school in Fredericksburg — and taking last year off due to personal reasons. She has one year of eligibility remaining.
“The opportunity presented itself and I always heard great things about the program,” Jenkins said. “I couldn’t decline this opportunity and everything just fell into place.”
During her time with the Trailblazers, Jenkins was a standout player, capturing the Valley District and Conference 29 Player of the Year award during her senior season while also being a first-team all-state selection.
Known for her 3-point shooting abilities and her passing, Jenkins was often in the spotlight. Like Shifflett, she, too, is a two-time state champion from her time at SHS.
“McKenzie is a kid who has won wherever she's been,” Dodson said. “She has found her place and a role wherever she's been. She grew up watching and being around her dad's AAU team and is just a wealth of basketball knowledge. I also think with McKenzie, with all the experience she brings, she could be a player who impacts the league right away.”
What Jenkins will bring to the Eagles is something that can’t be measured with statistics, however.
Bridgewater graduated four key seniors — Briana Moore, Rebecca Harvey, Sydni Carey and Allie Coburn — from a team that went 14-12 and will feature just one senior outside of Jenkins this year.
That will force Jenkins into a leadership position immediately, Matthews said.
“My consistent and successful experience with previous programs has allowed me to work with many types of players,” Jenkins said. “It’s allowed me to build my communication, my adaptability to different styles and my team leadership.”
Jenkins wasn’t just a winner at Spotswood, however, as she also found success at UMW.
While there, Mary Washington won the Capital Athletic Conference once and made two NCAA Division III Tournament appearances
During her most recent season with UMW in the 2017-2018 season, she averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 32 percent from the field.
“McKenzie’s on-court experience will be invaluable to us this season,” Matthews said. “Her mental fortitude is something that is only learned over time.”
Coincidentally, it was Shifflett’s experience that paid dividends for Spotswood this year.
After winning a state championship as seldom-used freshman in 2016, Shifflett worked her way up the depth chart the past two years before finally starting as a senior.
The move paid off as Shifflett played an all-around role for the Trailblazers — she averaged 3.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game — and earned a blue-collar reputation around the area for her willingness to do whatever it took to contribute to her team’s success.
“Mary Ruth is an athlete that just continues to get better each year and I think Bridgewater may be getting someone who can really impact their team, not only on the court, but in the locker room,” Dodson said. “Mary Ruth is a very selfless leader, a tireless worker and whatever role she is given, she does everything to be sure she does her best.”
Shifflett said she hopes to make an immediate impact with the Eagles on both sides of the ball.
While she has been known primarily for her defensive abilities, her offensive game has evolved in recent years and she showed flashes of her potential at times last season.
“I feel that I can contribute to Bridgewater with my positive energy, versatility, defense and endurance on the court,” Shifflett said. “I feel like my style of play will fit in and I can look to score transition baskets.”
One thing that impressed Matthews was how much respect Shifflett had garnered.
While at the Bob Wade AutoWorld Shenandoah Valley All-Star Game in March, Matthews said she noticed several players and coaches from other teams cheering for Shifflett.
“The amount of people outside of our program that have already expressed compliments towards each player is beyond impressive,” Matthews said. “Plus, both have won state championships at the [high school] level.”
Playing close to home is inevitably a great bonus for both players, they said.
“It makes me extremely excited to be playing in my hometown so my family can come watch me play my last year,” Jenkins said. “My family has always been very supportive with my academics and basketball career. But being two hours away made it harder for them to support in person as frequently as we all desired.”
Dodson will undoubtedly be in attendance at some of their games and both Shifflett and Jenkins said him, along with assistant D.J. Johnson, deserve a lot of credit for where they are now.
With five state championships under his belt and a lengthy list of players now playing or who have played at the college level, Dodson has built Spotswood’s reputation up as one of the better girls basketball programs in the state.
“Spotswood players’ success is a byproduct of the hard work of Coach Dodson and Coach D.J.,” Shifflett said. “It also shows that Spotswood players buy into the hard work that comes with the program.”
“That’s our basketball program at Spotswood,” Jenkins added. “It is very successful and talented. It is taken very seriously.”
Matthews said it’s always nice to get local kids, but the fit isn’t always there.
But with Jenkins and Shifflett, she said there was no question that it was.
“This certainly isn't the first time this has been said, but the natural or trained mindset of the Spotswood players, that we have been able to meet, to just be a part of something larger than their own personal or individual successes and accomplishments, is so overlooked,” Matthews said. “They know how to be coachable, they know how to be teammates, and they know how to have a work ethic. What else can we ask for? That is a perfect fit for us.”
Shifflett said the Spotswood alum are “fairly close” and that often times, former players will get together around the holidays or during the summer to play pick-up games.
When she steps on the court at Nininger Hall next season, however, it will be her and Jenkins' first time on the court together as a teammates.
And while they may have a lot of differences off the hardwood, Matthews remained elated at the prospects of what they do once they step on it together.
“I think both of them were responsible for bringing the competitive edge out in their respective state title teams,” Matthews said. “Ideally, combining their on-court intensity will now help elevate our program in the [Old Dominion Athletic Conference].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.