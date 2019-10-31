PENN LAIRD — As soon as the buzzer sounded, MacKenzie Freeze’s life changed.
Sure, the Spotswood senior point guard has made it a habit of spending her summers traveling across the country to play in tournaments with her AAU squad, Team Takeover.
But when the Trailblazers captured the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship in March at the Siegel Center, the SHS point guard’s game stood out.
“She struggled a little bit early in her career, maybe, trying to do too much,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “Last year, she crossed that threshold of realizing about being a coach's point guard. It really turned our season around. She was really the key all along. Once she became that leader and that extra coach, everything changed for us.”
On Wednesday, Freeze announced her commitment to continue her basketball career at Shepherd University — a Division II program that plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The SHS senior held several other Division II offers as well.
The commitment marked the end of a long, tiring journey for Freeze, she said.
“Personally, in my experience, it was super stressful and definitely a journey,” Freeze said “It was really long for me and could get emotional. I love basketball, so I was excited to be pursuing something I love. But there were definitely stressful times, too.”
“There were happy times, a lot of exciting memories, different people I have been able to meet. I was happy to share my experience with [fellow Spotswood senior teammate] Stephanie [Ouderkirk] and talk to other coaches and things like that. So, yeah, it was super stressful. But there were a lot of really enjoyable moments for me, too.”
After gaining more exposure during Spotswood’s run to its fifth state championship in program history, Freeze said she made it a priority to get it taken care of quickly.
While she briefly considered other programs, Shepherd quickly became the favorite.
“I wanted to commit now because I wanted to be able to focus on my team and the high school season with Spotswood,” Freeze said. “It was just something I was excited to get done. After my visit with Shepherd, it was warm and felt like home for me. They have a good basketball program, great academics. I saw myself thriving in that environment.”
Statistically, the Trailblazers’ floor general doesn’t necessarily stand out in any way.
But Freeze’s 3.8 assists per game led the Valley District last season and while she only averaged 6.2 points per game, she came up with timely buckets again and again all season long.
“She plays at a very high energy level and maintains it for the entire game,” Dodson said. “Often times, mistakes fuel her. If someone steals the ball, she goes right back and gets it. The fact that she plays with so much intensity and at a constant, physically, she’s in so much better shape than most the people she plays against each night. You add that with her incredible knowledge of the game and she’s a really great player for us.”
The relationship between Dodson and Freeze is one that she said she cherishes.
Dodson, along with assistant coach D.J. Johnson, have played a pivotal role for Freeze in her recruitment, she said, and have a special relationship with the senior point guard.
“We’re very blessed to be in that Spotswood community,” Freeze said. “They played a major role in my recruitment from advice to contacting coaches and also with me personally. I have a lifelong relationship with them. I always know I have them. Even as a person, they’ve strengthened me and built me up at times that I was struggling.”
Even while playing with Team Takeover against some of the top talent across the country, Freeze said that her and Ouderkirk earned compliments along the way.
Ouderkirk, who is also a senior and committed to James Madison, and Freeze said they were often praised for having what they thought were basic fundamentals of the game.
“Going to different camps and things like that, you see a lot of crazy things,” Freeze said. “Some girls just don’t have the fundamentals or the characteristics needed, but it’s something Spotswood has given me and so many other players that has allowed us to stand out. We have the character, have the fundamentals, have the skill set because of being at Spotswood. We just have that championship mentality. It always stood out.”
The relationship between Ouderkirk and Freeze is also one that holds meaning.
Ouderkirk was the VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year last season, but was often quick to credit Freeze for both her individual success and the Trailblazers’ winning ways.
She wrote on Twitter: “Proud of my G! From hooping on ERSC to 7th grade to our college basketball dreams coming true … congrats dude! Wouldn’t want to go through the process with anyone else! Shepherd got a good one!”
As her phone blew up Wednesday, Freeze said she was still processing that it’s over.
“It really hasn’t set in yet, but I know that it will in a few weeks,” Freeze said. “It’s been my lifelong dream to play college basketball and to know that it’s all been worth it, that’s exciting. To grow my game and grow as a person has been really impactful for me. Basketball really forms great people and allowed me to bond with a lot of people. That’s something that’s a blessing for me personally. Just being able to say I’ve committed and reached this goal I’ve had my entire life is really exciting. I’m glad it all paid off for me.”
Freeze said her relationship with Shepherd head coach Jenna Eckleberry was a big key to her decision being made, along with the bond she formed with assistant Brittany Batts.
Dodson said the coaching staff is why the 5-foot-4 point guard made the right choice.
“She’s not going to a place where they doubt what she can do,” Dodson said. “That coach has high expectations for her and is going to believe in her right from the start.”
First, however, Freeze will have one more season with both Ouderkirk and Dodson.
That’s something she’s now focused on as she puts the recruiting process behind her.
“It’s a huge relief off my shoulders,” Freeze said. “This year, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on us. We have a huge target on our back and big goals. We have a lot of chemistry that we built. Now that I’m not focusing on proving myself to college coaches, I can just focus on being with my teammates and prove myself to them and my coaches.”
Freeze is aware that her life changed when she won her first state championship.
But now that all of the things it brought to her have been taken care of, she said she’s ready to return to the Siegel and make a life-changing memory once again this year.
“I’m locked in,” Freeze said. That’s relieving to just not worry about the college process anymore and simply focus on winning another state championship with my teammates.”
