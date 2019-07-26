HARRISONBURG — Stephanie Ouderkirk is staying home.
The 6-foot-2 Spotswood senior forward announced her commitment to James Madison via Twitter on Friday.
“First and foremost, I want to say thank you to my family for loving me and helping me reach my dreams every step of the way," she Tweeted. "Also thank you to the Spotswood basketball program and community for supporting me throughout my decision and high school career.
“Thank you to my AAU coaches, trainers, friends and everyone who supported me through the process and helped me reach my goals. And lastly, thank you to all the college coaches that took the time to recruit me.
“With that being said, I’m beyond excited to share with you that I have committed to James Madison University to further my athletic and academic career!”
Ouderkirk was last year’s Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year after averaging 15.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while leading the Trailblazers to their fifth state championship in program history.
