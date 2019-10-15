BRIDGEWATER — Jessie Knight paused before eventually diving into his answer.
There’s something special about the sophomores on Turner Ashby’s roster and Knight, a senior captain, said it’s hard to put into words what exactly gives them the “it” factor.
“They come down and they’re ready to play,” the senior defensive tackle said. “Those kids, man, they ain’t very smart, but there’s something about them. They have a strength about them. We don’t have anything to worry about with them back there.”
The Knights have an array of young talent that joined the roster this season and is making an immediate impact with players like Jalin Quintanilla, Dylan Eppard, Cortland Andrews and Samuel Shickel all serving key roles in their first year playing at the varsity level.
Arguably the most impressive of the first-year players, however, has been sophomore middle linebacker Addison Simmons, who has a hard-hitting reputation around the program.
“I don’t think he’s really been a surprise,” Turner Ashby third-year coach Chris Fraser said. “We knew he was good last year. We brought him up for a couple of games and he played in Week [11] against Harrisonburg for us. He was kind of all over the field and made some big tackles for us. … We knew he had a ton of potential because we watched it at practice. We just knew he was that type of guy that flew all over the field.”
Simmons has certainly showed no fear so far this season at a key spot on the defensive unit, leading the Knights with 61 tackles, including 13 for a loss and a trio of sacks.
That strong play at the middle linebacker spot has helped a TA defense develop a reputation this season as one of the best in the city/county and turned things around for the program as a whole.
“We really enjoy working hard and getting better,” Simmons said. “It’s really, really fun. It’s really joyful to play with this team, seeing the big turnaround and everyone working hard as one to make the program better. We’re all doing it for the same reasons.”
During their first two seasons under Fraser, the Knights gave up 41.3 points per game.
That translated to back-to-back two-win seasons and the Turner Ashby coach said he immediately sat down with his staff at the end of last year to make adjustments.
“We knew we had to put some emphasis on that if we were going to get this thing turned around, going in the right direction,” he said. “A lot of it wasn’t the kids’ fault. We tried to make things too complicated. We had to make it simple enough where guys could fly around and make plays and they’re not thinking, they’re reacting. That’s a big part of it.”
One of the biggest pieces Fraser decided to implement, he said, was Simmons.
There were a couple of conversations last year between Fraser and Simmons’ family about possibly bringing him up to the varsity team as a freshman to see significant time.
But with the Knights’ JV team doing well and varsity struggling, they opted not to.
Instead, the TA coaching staff only brought Simmons up for the final game of the season against Harrisonburg and he immediately left an impression on Fraser.
“He was fearless, not afraid to hit anybody,” Fraser said. “We planned our defense around him. We knew we’d put pressure on teams with him and he could run sideline to sideline. So, we kind of built the defense around him, knowing what he had and what he was going to be capable of doing. He’s really just grown and fit into that role really well.”
Even though Simmons spent time briefly with the varsity last season, he said it still took some time getting used to the speed of the game in his first full season.
He credited Turner Ashby captains Knight, Grant Swinehart and C.J. Haskins as part of the reason he has had little trouble getting adjusted so quickly to how things work.
“The senior leadership, I think, is what’s really helped me a lot,” Simmons said. “They really push me to work hard every single day at practice and throughout the week. I just try to improve every single week. It definitely took time getting used to the speed of the line moving and the speed of the running backs. You just have to play way faster.”
The speed of the game certainly hasn’t bothered Simmons on the field so far.
Along with being the team’s leading tackler — he had a career-high 17 in a 42-21 win over Wilson Memorial — he’s helped the entire unit change its reputation this season.
“We knew that TA has always been able to score points, but they’ve never really been able to stop anybody,” Simmons said. “We made it a conscious effort to get better on that side of the football. If you never let a team score, you’re always going to win.”
This season, the Knights are giving up 18.2 points per game — a low under Fraser.
In last week’s 35-7 win over rival Broadway, the Turner Ashby defense had its best performance yet, giving up just 96 yards of total offense and four on the ground.
“I just really enjoy tackling,” said Simmons, who also plays tight end on offense. “When I see somebody running the ball, I just enjoy hitting them. Offense is fun, but I just really enjoying make plays on defense. The more I play, I get more comfortable and more used to the speed of the game. I just get more and more locked in every week.”
Fraser said the old-school mentality the first-year players bring has been refreshing.
Simmons, along with Andrews and Eppard, help make up a linebacker corps for the Knights that is suddenly emerging as one of the best in the Valley District this season.
“They’re football players and they’re fearless,” Fraser said. “I’ve had sophomores before and they’re usually kind of timid. All of those guys are fearless. It kind of amazes me.”
And although Knight struggled at first with how to best describe what makes Simmons such a special player for Turner Ashby this season, he eventually figured out what it is.
It was a pretty straightforward answer and one symbolic of Simmons’ blue-collar approach to the practice field and weight room every single day this year, he said.
“He’s playing like a man,” Knight said. “He’s coming downhill and he ain’t afraid to hit you. It’s almost like he’s played with us forever. He’s a couple of years younger, but he plays like a senior. It’s pretty incredible.
“I mean, he just ain’t afraid to hit you, man.”
