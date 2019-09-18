BRIDGEWATER — Hold the chatter about the stereotypical first-year varsity player.
Dylan Eppard said he knows how sophomores are supposed to take a while to adjust, lack confidence when stepping on the field and make rookie mistakes their first year.
But Turner Ashby’s sophomores are different, he said, and they knew that when they first stepped on the field back in August.
“Ever since rec league, we’ve always been on the same team,” Eppard said. “We have really bonded and know each other well. I think when we came up here, it really shows.”
Eppard is one of 12 first-year varsity players on the Knights roster this season, but has played a pivotal role in helping TA get off to a 3-0 start — its best since 2010.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound linebacker joins Addison Simmons, another sophomore, as the Knights’ two leading tacklers and running back Jalin Quintanilla has also been impressive.
Last week, Quintanilla ran for a career-high three touchdowns in TA’s 56-25 win over Monticello while Eppard had an interception return for his first-career varsity score.
“We saw it last year on the JV team,” third-year Knights coach Chris Fraser said. “We knew we had some good football players coming up. We’re just very fortunate that, physically, they’ve been able to handle it. We have a really, really good sophomore class.”
Standing at Turner Ashby’s practice on Monday, it was hard to differentiate between the seniors and sophomores with players from both classes leading the way in drills.
Fraser said that camaraderie between the returning upperclassmen and all of the new faces has been a big key for the Knights performing at such a high level on the field.
“It’s been seamless,” Fraser said. “On the field, they act like they’ve been doing this for a couple of years. It’s a credit to our older guys, too. They’ve helped bring them along. When they start playing around too much, they keep them in check a little bit.”
Coming into the year, everyone knew about the veterans Turner Ashby had in quarterback C.J. Haskins, running back Grant Swinehart and defensive lineman Jessie Knight.
Fraser also counted on key returners like wide receiver Brandon Onestak, defensive lineman Jack Rhodes and a couple of newcomers in junior Jared Peake and senior Nico Valle.
But there’s no doubt, Fraser said, that the play of the sophomores has been a pleasant surprise for a team that only won four games combined in 2017 and 2018.
“I say this in an affectionate way, but the sophomores are nuts,” Fraser said. “They just love it, love the game, love football. They’re nuts and they play like it. That helps us because they don’t back down from anything. I love that.”
Quintanilla has become a change-of-pace back for the Knights offense with his speed and quick-strike abilities.
At 5-foot-6, 140-pounds, he’s the smallest player on the Turner Ashby roster, but has had little trouble hurting opposing defenses with his ability to make big plays this season.
“I’ve been saying that he’s one of our best backs,” Fraser said. “He’s got that elusiveness, has that speed. He’s a one-cut guy and he gets downhill and makes people miss.”
Quintanilla said he doesn’t feel like opposing defenses focus in on him as much yet because of Swinehart’s reputation as one of the Valley District’s best running backs.
That may change, however, after last week’s career-best three-touchdown performance.
“Honestly, it starts with the boys in the trenches,” Quintanilla said. “The guys on the offensive line have been great. One of my biggest strengths as a runner is my vision. I feel like I’ve always been able to find the holes and stuff.”
Eppard had just as big of an impact on the defensive side as a linebacker that embraces the physical play of his position and has developed a hard-hitting reputation.
“I love defense,” Eppard said. “We always say to give the hit, not take it. I love doing that.”
When Eppard intercepted Monticello quarterback Malachi Fields in the second quarter last week and returned it for a score, he said it was something he expected coming in.
“In the locker room before the game,” Eppard said. “I said, ‘I’m getting a pick-six tonight, boys. Watch.’ When I caught it, I just looked straight and never looked back.”
Eppard gave credit to the Turner Ashby captains for welcoming the sophomores in and making them feel like part of the team immediately, which has made them comfortable.
In turn, he said, they try to repay them by performing well on Friday nights.
“The older guys are really showing us what to do and pushing us to be better,” Eppard said. “They just let you come in and they’re not mean and pushing you around. They’re genuinely nice guys and they’re willing to help you out.”
When the Knights host Staunton on Friday at 7 p.m., they’ll be looking for their fourth straight win to start a season since a 5-0 start to the year back in 2005.
Fraser preached the importance of sticking together as one team moving forward to his players on Tuesday and how crucial it is to keep on improving as the year goes along.
For the Turner Ashby sophomores, that’s an exciting idea to envision — they believe they’ve just started to show their full potential on the varsity level.
That’s because these sophomores, they said, are just a little bit different.
“We’ve always been talking about this,” Quintanilla said. “We felt like our age group could come up and help get things turned around. To be 3-0 right now, it feels great.”
