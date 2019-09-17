PENN LAIRD — When Denise Lam began teaching AP human geography years ago, she was among four teachers to begin offering it in Rockingham County. Now, only two remain.
The Spotswood High School teacher has always been passionate about geography and seeks out professional development opportunities throughout the year to network with other geography teachers and bring new materials and resources into her classroom.
That effort is going to get a little easier now.
The American Geographical Society announced recently that Lam has been selected as an AGS Teacher Fellow for the 2019-2020 School Year.
The AGS Teacher Fellow program is a selective, nationwide professional development program that enables geography teachers to implement open-source mapping into their classrooms and provides supplementary resources and materials to the teachers.
All teachers will attend the AGS fall symposium “Geography2050: Borders and a Borderless World” at Columbia University on Nov. 21 and 22.
Lam learned about the fellowship, which the AGS has been offering for the past four years, last winter through her connections and networking on social media. She then had to submit an application and brief resume to the organization last spring and found out over the summer that she was selected.
AGS will pay to send Lam and other recipients to the conference in November, where Lam will hear from business leaders and professional geographers. As a fellow she will also spend an extra day and a half learning how to use an open source GIS system.
“I really like geography and hearing from different teachers in different regions,” Lam said of the opportunity to attend the conference.
To learn more about the American Geographical Society go to https://americangeo.org/.
