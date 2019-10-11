LEXINGTON — Spotswood linebacker Ben Conahan called it a business trip.
So far this season, the Trailblazers have had a steady, blue-collar approach to their opponents as they’ve gotten off to their best start since 2009 with five straight non-district wins, including four blowouts.
But when Spotswood makes the hour-plus trek to Lexington tonight for its Valley District opener against Rockbridge County at 7 p.m, it’ll be the Trailblazers’ biggest test yet.
“For us, we’re just going to go out there and play the best that we can,” Conahan said. “It’s a business trip and we’re going to treat it like one. Our coaching staff and players took this week seriously. We want to go out and play our best. This is a really good team and we are going to treat it as one. We’re going to go out there and give it our best.”
It’s not just the district opener for both teams, but also a highly-anticipated battle between two squads believed to be contending for this year’s league championship, which Spotswood won last season.
Turner Ashby, which sits at 4-1 after a win over Wilson Memorial last week, certainly has put itself into the discussion when it comes to the Valley District race this year, but before the season ever began, it was the Trailblazers and Wildcats that were circled as the two premier teams in the district this season.
“It’s been the same week-to-week approach,” SHS coach Dale Shifflett said. “We’re both coming off a bye and I’m not a big fan of byes. I’d rather play 10 straight weeks. I’m sure they may feel the same way because once you start rolling, you hate to get your kids off schedule. We treat it like another game because it is just [the sixth game]. There’s still a lot of football to be played after this.
“Rockbridge is a very good football team, though. That was the team I brought up early in the year as the one I thought had a really good shot at winning a Valley District title this year.”
While Shifflett said his coaching staff tried not to put too much into the contest ahead of the game, RCHS fourth-year coach Mark Poston felt the opposite.
When Poston took the job with the Wildcats in 2016 after previously coaching at Nelson County, he inherited a Rockbridge program that was 3-27 over the previous three years combined.
In the first season under Poston, the Wildcats went 0-10. But since then, they’ve responded impressively with back-to-back appearances in the Region 3C playoffs and are off to a 4-1 start this year.
“For us, it is a big game,” Poston said. “We’ve managed to come a long way in three and a half years. You only get so many chances to play in a big game. It helps build your maturity when you play in these games and our guys are getting used to playing in some big-time games. … It’s going to be a four-quarter game. We tell that to our kids and we’ve just got to find a way to hang in there and win it in the fourth.”
It’s an intriguing matchup on the field with Rockbridge bringing in an offense known for its potent spread attack, which is led by 6-foot-3, 170-pound sophomore Miller Jay at the quarterback position.
Jay, who is in his first season as the full-time starter after seeing time sparingly behind Ty Ruley a year ago, is 70-for-110 passing this season for a district-best 1,131 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
“Miller’s done fantastic,” Poston said. “He’s legit. I think Miller is going to be a big-time quarterback. He’s got to continue to keep learning, stay healthy, playing within the confines of our offense and to continue to lead this team. I think he’ll be fine.”
That’ll be a challenge for a Spotswood defense — led by Conahan’s 37 tackles — giving up 10 points and just 95.4 passing yards per game this season, but not necessarily one that they haven’t responded well to.
“The biggest thing is you have to be disciplined and in space, you have to take the correct angles to make sure you have guys boxed in,” Shifflett said. “It does make it where you have to make one-on-one tackles and for the guys coming in pursuit, you want to be coming at the right angle so that you keep those guys boxed in.
The Trailblazers have eight starters back from a unit that gave up just one touchdown in a 35-7 win over the Wildcats last season in a regular-season matchup in Penn Laird.
In 2017, Spotswood defeated Rockbridge 42-35 in the opening round of the playoffs.
“It helps,” Shifflett said. “A lot of those guys were on the field last year against this same offense. Obviously, they kind of know what it’s about and what they’re trying to do. That’s been helpful. It’s not like you’re starting over again.”
There is one wrinkle to the Wildcats offense this year, however.
Despite how much attention is focused in the passing game, the RCHS offense is averaging 163.6 rushing yards per contest — the most under Poston. Spotswood gives up just 110 rushing yards per contest.
“The change is that, this year, they are running the football more,” Shifflett said. “They’ve got some big guys up front and they get into a tight formation and come right at you. That’s the thing that’s changed in their offense.
“Coach Poston and I talked last year at the FCA [All-Star] Game and he said the one thing he learned last year from [the loss to Spotswood] was they got blocked out inside the 15. One thing he took away was that he didn’t have anything in the playbook to run the football. Now, they can. That’s a big change.”
Speedy junior Bret McClung leads Rockbridge with 29 carries for 335 yards and five touchdowns while Gage Shafer has 45 carries for 261 yards and a team-high nine rushing scores.
The Wildcats offensive line is also noticeable with the four players at the guard and tackle positions all measuring at least 6-foot-1 and weighing a minimum of 270 pounds.
“It’s more of an evolution of our offensive line,” Poston said. “You’ve just gotta let them eat sometimes, man. They’ve done real well with it. It’s been really nice to have that. It’s been a big change for us in some ways.”
The Trailblazers have always had a bit more balance to their offense since Shifflett took over the program in 2016 and it benefits them immensely in big games like tonight’s.
Senior running back Ethan Barnhart has been as impressive as any in the state with 1,131 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns already, but Spotswood has arguably the district’s best quarterback in Ryan High and a talented receiver in Rob Smith.
“We try to take what other teams give us,” Shifflett said. “If they try to take away one, we want to hurt them with the other one. That’s why we run so many formations. It does make it hard on defenses as well. When you can do all that stuff, it’s a lot to practice.”
Spotswood is averaging 44.6 points and 522.2 total yards of offense per game this year.
For Poston, he said stopping that SHS offense is what the game will come down to for Rockbridge County.
The Wildcats haven’t been bad defensively — they’re giving up 12 points per game — but it’s a unit that has struggled in the past and can make a big difference in a game like this, Poston said.
“Big games are won with defense and special teams,” Poston said. “We have got to find a way to win the special-teams game and we have to find a way to get Spotswood off the field with our defense. That’s something we couldn’t do last year, especially in the second half. Our kids have to find a way to dig deep and get off the football field.”
If the Trailblazers come out with a win tonight, talk will immediately center around next week’s game against Turner Ashby as the next big one to decide the Valley District.
And if Rockbridge comes out victorious, the Wildcats’ season finale at home against the Knights will be circled on their calendars.
For tonight, however, this is the biggest game in the district this season for both teams.
Much like it has all season, though, Spotswood has a businesslike approach.
“I don’t think our preparation is different from past games,” High said. “We know we’re expecting to play a better team than we’ve seen in the past. That’s in the back of everyone’s minds. We’re playing a good team, but it’s just important that we come out and play as hard as we’ve been playing all season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.