Six months ago, Stanley residents Sara and Ed Rodriguez received news that a significant breakthrough had been made in the treatment of severe combined immunodeficiency.
SCID hinders a child’s body’s ability to fight off illnesses because of a lack of T cells — cells needed for the immune system to fight off infections. The “T” stands for thymus, the gland from which they originate.
The couple’s 9-year-old son, Brayden, has SCID — a rare disease that killed his older brother, Brody Rodriguez, in July 2008.
Brayden began a treatment similar to the breakthrough earlier this month at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.
“We’re definitely anxious, but hopeful,” Ed Rodriguez said.
In April, a study by researchers at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and NIH showed that eight babies had been cured by gene therapy that used HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
“This therapy has cured the patients,” although it will take more time to see if it’s a permanent fix, Dr. Ewelina Mamcarz, one of the researchers, told The Associated Press.
Some called the breakthrough a cure, but the Rodriguezes, and other doctors, see it differently.
“They don’t call it a cure. They call it remission,” said Ed Rodriguez, adding that if the treatment works, Brayden’s blood test would still show he had SCID.
From Oct. 4 to 11, Brayden stayed at NIH to begin the gene therapy.
During the week, doctors began the process of apheresis, the removal of cells from Brayden’s body.
“They took out what they need and they are fixing the parts that are broken,” Ed Rodriguez said.
The doctors will return them to his body in January.
If successful, Brayden should see improvement in the weeks and months to come. The Rodriguezes hope it gets to the point that Brayden no longer needs his daily medication or his weekly infusion of B cells.
Brayden’s journey began shortly after he was born on June 24, 2010. His chronic ear conditions concerned his parents.
A pediatrician referred the Rodriguezes to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. A doctor there referred them to Duke University.
In February 2011, the family traveled to Duke, where Brayden underwent a stem cell transplant.
During the two-day process, doctors first removed stem cells from Sara Rodriguez’s bone marrow. The cells were then injected into Brayden’s veins with the hope that the cells would find their way to the boy’s thymus.
The strategy was to have his mother’s T cells “act” like Brayden’s T cells.
Following the transplant, Brayden and his mom spent five months isolated in a North Carolina apartment while they waited to see if the treatment worked. Then, they got the news. The transplant was a success.
Before the transplant, Brayden was restricted from participating in normal activities, such as going to the grocery store. Now, he’s able to do just about everything, except going into lakes, rivers and public pools.
