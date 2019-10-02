BRIDGEWATER — Moonshine, violence and lawlessness are on the schedule for tonight’s lecture by author Matt Bondurant.
Bondurant will discuss his historical novel “The Wettest County in the World” at Bridgewater College.
The novel is based on the true story of Bondurant’s grandfather and two uncles, moonshine runners in Franklin County during Prohibition. The Bondurant Brothers, as they were known, refused to pay the commonwealth’s attorney bribes and went on trial in The Great Moonshine Conspiracy Trial of 1935.
“The Wettest County in the World” was adapted to the big screen in the 2012 Hollywood film “Lawless.” Bondurant, who was consulted during the film’s making, said he was conscientious of how the story was presented because bootlegging is often portrayed as a lavish, ludicrous business when in reality, it was a means of survival.
“My relatives, like most people in the area at that time, were tobacco farmers and a little bit of cattle. They were up against all kinds of hardships. You know, my father said that… they were poor before the Depression, they were poor during the Depression, they were poor after the Depression. Nobody was getting really rich off this stuff or anything like that,” Bondurant said.
Scott Suter, a BC English professor, teaches a course called the images of “folk” in literature, and Bondurant’s novel is a part of the curriculum. The class focuses on “cultural others” who in most circumstances are constricted to negative stereotypes and depictions in media. Suter said he has taught Bondurant’s novel for four years because it brings the character and environment to life in an accurate and honest way.
“It really demonstrates the humanity in these characters that are often portrayed in media as kind of lazy or ignorant,” Suter said. “To me, this novel gives a real portrait of people who are often seen as a group of ‘other’ people … moonshiners, hillbillies, but what we’re seeing here is that they are people just like we are.”
Bondurant spent three years researching Prohibition and moonshine before writing the novel. Collecting newspaper archives and working alongside the Franklin County Historical Society, he slowly began piecing together the long-hidden history of his family.
“Not only did I want to present the people of this region, and this place, in a historically responsible way — avoiding stereotypes and everything else ... but I was also talking about my own family,” Bondurant said. “These guys were involved in some violent events. … They broke the law at various times. But I wanted to sort of try to encompass the whole picture of moonshine in Franklin County during that period and before.”
Bondurant will visit Suter’s class before the evening’s lecture to speak with the students. At 7:30 p.m., he will discuss the genesis of the novel and his research methods at the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music. Following the discussion, there will be a Q&A. The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.