HARRISONBURG — Kwentin Smiley called last year “a challenge at times.”
It certainly didn’t appear that way though. The Harrisonburg junior finished 2018 with more than 2,300 yards of total offense and 26 touchdowns for the season.
But behind closed doors, Smiley — now a senior at HHS — said he had some struggles.
“Everything was kind of rushed for me and came really fast,” Smiley said. "It was tough to get everything down."
Things are different now for Smiley, who enters his second season as the Blue Streaks starting signal-caller, and he said he anticipates it resulting in an even better year this fall.
It’s hard to fathom how the 5-foot-8, 144-pound quarterback can top a season that saw him get named Valley District Offensive Player of the Year, but he said it’s possible.
“I’m way more comfortable,” Smiley said. “This year, everything is a lot slower. I can read stuff, understand stuff way better than last year. I’m excited about how I’m performing so far this year.”
Smiley’s comfort in the pocket this season is arguably the biggest reason to believe he could be poised for an impressive senior season after gaining recognition more for his legs than his throwing ability a year ago.
It wasn’t that Smiley wasn’t capable of throwing at all last year — he finished with over 800 yards passing, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions — but his ability to make plays running the ball separated him from his peers.
“It just depends on the situation,” Smiley said. “You have to make the best play, make the best decision of what to do for the ball. If I need to run, I run. If the man is open, I throw.”
It wasn’t always clear Smiley was even going to start at quarterback for Harrisonburg.
He originally battled with Austin White for the starting job throughout preseason, but White won the job and earned the start in the Streaks’ season-opening loss to Lord Botetourt.
Midway through the contest, after Harrisonburg struggled to get any sort of traction offensively, HHS coach Chris Thurman opted to give Smiley a shot and it paid off.
He started every game the rest of the season and left no doubt that he was the best option for the Streaks at the position moving forward.
“Kwentin is a beast,” Harrisonburg running back Isaiah Hamilton said. “Last year, he caught everybody off guard. I think people are starting to prepare for him a little bit now, but I still think he’s going to have a great year.”
Thurman said it’s clear Smiley’s speed is his best tool and he won’t shy away from using it as often as he can to help the Streaks be successful, regardless of how much other teams may be preparing for it.
“You don’t have to be Albert Einstein to figure out he has to carry it some,” Thurman said. “He’s probably a tenth of a second faster than he was last year, according to our [40-yard dash] times. Maybe resting in the offseason is what every kid should do. I never believed it, but it sure helped him.”
Smiley wasn’t exactly resting in the offseason, but his coach's thoughts were in regard to a setback the quarterback faced after last season.
After finishing 2018 strong and giving the Harrisonburg coaching staff optimism about his potential moving forward, Smiley battled adversity when he suffered an undisclosed shoulder injury and needed surgery earlier this summer.
That meant limited throwing and he wasn’t cleared for contact until just a few weeks before training camp began for the Streaks, he said.
“I’d say I’ve looked pretty good,” Smiley said. “When I first got surgery, the timetable for my return was way longer than what it’s turned out to be. I’m just grateful. Me and my therapist worked hard to get me back to where I needed to be.”
Smiley’s quick return to the field was a pleasant surprise for HHS coaches.
Thurman jokingly said it’s caused him to reevaluate his offseason workouts after seeing how much better his senior quarterback has looked throughout the preseason.
“I may need to stop throwing during the offseason because Kwentin can now throw the ball about 25 yards further than he could last year,” Thurman said. “He’s faster than he was last year and he’s more accurate than last year. So, maybe my thoughts on out-of-season throwing have been wrong all along. The boy looks really good.”
It’s not just his abilities on the field that have improved for Smiley, however.
Last season, Smiley was a soft-spoken player that called himself a “follower” and took the lead of several upperclassmen on the Harrisonburg roster.
With those players now gone, it has forced Smiley to step up and take charge.
“I’ve just been trying to lead by example,” Smiley said. “I try to be vocal every once in a while, but not too much. I’m not trying to step too far outside of the box or anything.”
Hamilton is one of the many young players on the Streaks’ roster this season that has witnessed how much Smiley has improved in all aspects of his game.
“He has stepped up a lot,” Hamilton said. “He shows everyone how things go, how it should be at practice each day.”
Thurman said it’s been a noticeable improvement and one that will benefit the entire team.
“I think it’s going to help him a bunch,” Thurman said. “He knows the offense. The older guys that he looked up to last year, they’ve graduated. Now he’s that guy. He knows it. I think he’s taken that whole position on and he’s done a great job with it.”
While his desire to lead Harrisonburg to more wins this season has been one of the highlights of training camp this season, players said the biggest takeaway from watching Smiley is still how quick he is able to make a big play on the field.
“Man, honestly, it’s insane,” Streaks kicker Mateo Peric said. “When he gets that tiny little bit open field, he’s gone. Like, it’s insane. He’s the one leading the team this year. It’s his offense. It’s completely his.”
Smiley said he’s aware of the pressure he faces now with the team looking for him to lead the way this season, but it’s one that he has embraced in his final season at HHS.
The challenging times are behind him and a promising final year is ahead of him.
In order to take advantage of that opportunity, Smiley said he’s only focused on the future.
“I try not to think about what I did last year because that’s in the past,” Smiley said. “You know? It’s a new year with new opportunities ahead of us. I want to embrace that.”
