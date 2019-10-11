BRIDGEWATER — Amelia Mitchell slapped down 16 kills and had six blocks as Harrisonburg snapped an eight-match losing streak with a 25-15, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18 win over Turner Ashby in Valley District volleyball action in Bridgewater on Thursday.
Maya Waid finished with 24 assists and eight digs for the Blue Streaks (5-12, 1-6 Valley), who earned their first district win, while Abby McCollum had 18 digs and a trio of aces.
For the Knights (5-17, 2-5 Valley), Leah Kiracofe led the way with seven kills while Landon Spotts had five kills and four aces.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Madison County 3, East Rockingham 2: East Rockingham suffered its first Bull Run District loss of the season as Madison County rallied from a two-set deficit to stun the Eagles 16-25, 12-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-10 in Elkton.
Sage Fox led the Eagles (15-3, 8-1 Bull Run) with 21 kills and 15 digs, Emma Wigley added 16 digs, Delanie Wigley dished out 34 assists and Kayla Rhodes finished with nine digs to balance out the ERHS attack.
Rockbridge County 3, Spotswood 0: Cate Secrist had 20 digs, but Spotswood came up short in a 25-20, 25-23, 25-12 sweep at the hands of first-place Rockbridge County in Valley District action in Penn Laird.
Ellie Roach added seven kills and a pair of aces for the Trailblazers (7-8, 4-3 Valley) while Gabby Atwell finished with 10 assists and six kills.
Graceon Armstrong led the Wildcats (17-1, 7-0 Valley) with 12 kills, nine digs and two blocks while Jaydyn Clemmer had 14 kills and 21 digs, Emma Lawson had 16 digs and Krissy Whitesell dished out 38 assists.
Waynesboro 3, Broadway 0: Cierra Bruce had 21 assists, 16 digs and a trio of aces as Waynesboro swept Broadway 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 in Valley District action at WHS.
Jada Keene finished with 11 kills and 11 digs for the Little Giants (6-11, 4-3 Valley) while Paige Smith had a match-high 26 digs and Ryleigh Wood finished with 11 of her own.
For the Gobblers (6-13, 3-4 Valley), Chloe Copenhaver dished out 19 assists and had two aces, Hannah Beck finished with 19 digs and Kylie Morris added eight kills.
Fort Defiance 3, Staunton 1: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Madison Painter dished out 39 assists and had 15 digs as Fort Defiance picked up a 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18 Shenandoah District win over Staunton.
Leilani Goggin added 10 kills and 12 digs for the Indians (15-2, 4-0 Shenandoah) while Jordan Schulz had eight digs and four aces, Kiersten Garber had 10 kills and Lindsay Atkins chipped in with nine digs.
For the Storm (9-7, 1-3 Shenandoah), Sidney Fix had 11 kills and 16 digs, Emma Elam had 11 kills and 15 digs and Gabbi Liccione finished with 44 assists.
Buffalo Gap 3, Stuarts Draft 1: Amaya Lucas slapped down 13 kills and had eight blocks as Buffalo Gap picked up its first Shenandoah District win of the season with a 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17 win over Stuarts Draft at SDHS.
Leading the way for the Bison was Jackie Richey with seven kills, Brittany Mongold with six and Leah Sherrill with six kills and a match-high 27 digs.
Emma Kate Maxwell also chipped in for Gap (8-9, 1-3 Shenandoah) with 15 assists while Chloe Mills finished with 14 assists.
For the Cougars (4-8, 0-4 Shenandoah), Emily Link had 12 assists, four aces and a pair of aces while Hannah Berry finished with eight digs.
Women’s Volleyball
James Madison 3, Elon 0: M’kaela White had 13 kills and three blocks and Sophia Davis had 10 kills and seven blocks as James Madison cruised to a 25-18, 27-25, 31-29 sweep of Elon in Colonial Athletic Association action on the road.
Caroline Dozier led the Dukes (9-6, 3-2 CAA) with 12 kills while Savannah Marshall had 11 and Karis Beasley added 10. Sarah Martin finished with a match-high 34 assists.
Southern Virginia 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Buena Vista, former Wilson Memorial standout Hannah Johnson had 16 digs and nine kills, but Eastern Mennonite fell 25-18, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22 to Southern Virginia.
Amy Goodman served up four aces for the Royals (9-10) while East Rockingham graduate Tori Wigley dished out 18 assists, Turner Ashby product Delanie Miller had 18 digs and Broadway alum Andrea Troyer had five blocks.
Women’s Soccer
Hofstra 3, James Madison 1: Haley Crawford had a goal, but it wasn’t enough as James Madison suffered a 3-1 road loss to Hofstra in CAA action.
Alexandra Blom finished with 10 saves for the Dukes (4-9-1, 1-2-1 CAA).
