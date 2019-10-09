HARRISONBURG — PBMares, an accounting and business-consulting firm, promoted Ashley Summers to senior tax manager at the Harrisonburg office, according to a press release from PBMares.
Summers has more than a decade of experience in the tax and consulting field. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and information systems, as well as a degree in agricultural and applied economics, from Virginia Tech.
Summers has been involved in volunteer groups and has been in leadership positions for the Harrisonburg Women's Service League and First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence.
— Ian Munro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.