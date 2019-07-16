HARRISONBURG – There’s an effortlessness that comes along with the synchronicity between Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word.
The two James Madison senior linebackers have played alongside each other in practices and games for the three seasons since Word left the University of Virginia for the Dukes.
In that time, they’ve developed a confidence in one another propelling them individually to thrive on the field.
“I wouldn’t want to play next to anyone else, honestly,” Word said this past spring. “There’s trust. We know how each other plays and we both have similar games, and we’re on the same page in a lot of the same aspects of the game. And I think when we get out there, it’s known by the both of us that we’re going to get our jobs done.”
To have two accomplished upperclassmen in the middle of the defense is positive for JMU. Holloway recorded 127 total tackles last year, which tied for fifth most by any player in the FCS, while Word had 56 tackles and 2.5 sacks in half of a season after missing the first six games with a collarbone injury.
Here’s a closer look at Holloway, Word and rest of the Dukes’ linebacker core heading into August training camp:
Returning Starters: r-senior Dimitri Holloway, senior Landan Word
Other Returners On Roster: r-senior Mike Cobbs, senior Bryce Maginley, r-junior Tabb Patrick, r-junior Kelvin Azanama, r-sophomore Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, sophomore Mateo Jackson
Newcomers: freshman Julio Ayamel, freshman Taurus Jones
Storyline: Though Holloway and Word will likely lineup similarly to how they lined up last year, there are subtle adjustments they’ve already started working on for when the ball is snapped in 2019.
During the spring Holloway said he expected to have more responsibility in pass coverage for first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and new linebackers coach Bryant Haines compared to what former defensive coordinator Bob Trott required of him. A couple of spring workouts later, Word said he noticed the big emphasis on blitzing in Hetherman’s defense.
Typically in Trott’s system, Holloway and Word were downhill, run-stopping linebackers.
And defending the opponent’s rushing attack will always be the top priority of Holloway and Word, but because Hetherman’s scheme has them doing a bit more beyond that first job, the coaches and two linebackers must figure out whether or not they can stay on the field for almost every play like they did last year.
Occasionally, Mateo Jackson or KeShaun Moore, who this past January was dismissed from the program, would sub in for Holloway or Word for a series, but other than that the two starters stayed in the game.
In his true freshman season last year, Jackson contributed 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss playing some linebacker and regularly on special teams, proving he was good enough to see the field immediately. He’d be a candidate to be the primary backup to either Holloway or Word.
Senior Mike Cobbs is also in the mix for playing time, according to strength coach Brian Phillips, who late last month said Cobbs was excelling in the Dukes’ offseason training program.
Cobbs, Bryce Maginley, Tabb Patrick, Kelvin Azanama and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey have all found roles on special teams in their careers, but have yet to see significant action at inside linebacker while behind Holloway and Word on the depth chart.
Maginley, who has bounced from safety to outside linebacker to inside linebacker throughout his career, could be an option to play on defense if he’s finally comfortable at the inside linebacker spot. Remember, Maginley made 12 starts at outside linebacker in 2017 – the same year he made five tackles in the FCS title game against North Dakota State and forced a fumble in the national semifinal against South Dakota State. Tucker-Dorsey, a former Virginia High School League 4A All-State first team linebacker at Lake Taylor, should also compete for game reps.
