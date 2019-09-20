Staunton;14;0;7;0;7—28
Turner Ashby;0;7;7;7;6—27
First Quarter
STA — Bosserman 40 pass from Dod (Bosserman kick), 8:32
STA — Carey 19 pass from Dod (Bosserman kick), 6:05
Second Quarter
TA — Swinehart 32 run (Spirollari kick), 3:31
Third Quarter
TA — Swinehart 53 run (Spirollari kick), 11:38
STA — Derozen 5 pass from Dod (Bosserman kick), 33.6
Fourth Quarter
TA — Valle 12 pass from Haskins (Spirollari kick), 54.1
Overtime
STA — Derozen 2 run (Bosserman kick)
TA — Swinehart 5 run (kick failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.