Staunton;14;0;7;0;7—28

Turner Ashby;0;7;7;7;6—27

First Quarter

STA — Bosserman 40 pass from Dod (Bosserman kick), 8:32

STA — Carey 19 pass from Dod (Bosserman kick), 6:05

Second Quarter

TA — Swinehart 32 run (Spirollari kick), 3:31

Third Quarter

TA — Swinehart 53 run (Spirollari kick), 11:38

STA — Derozen 5 pass from Dod (Bosserman kick), 33.6

Fourth Quarter

TA — Valle 12 pass from Haskins (Spirollari kick), 54.1

Overtime

STA — Derozen 2 run (Bosserman kick)

TA — Swinehart 5 run (kick failed)

