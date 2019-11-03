Waynesboro;0;0;6;0—6
Turner Ashby;49;19;0;7—75
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TA — Swinehart 58 run (Spirollari kick), 9:39
TA — Swinehart 10 run (kick failed), 6:54
TA — Peake 49 pass from Haskins (Spirollari kick), 4:37
TA — Swinehart 50 run (Campbell run), 1:51
TA — Swinehart 28 run (Spirollari kick), 1:29
TA — Valle 10 pass from Haskins (Spirollari kick), 27.0
TA — Valle 59 fumble return (Spirollari kick), 3.0
Second Quarter
TA — Swinehart 25 run (kick failed), 7:54
TA — Quintanilla 19 fumble return (Spirollari kick), 5:47
TA — Haskins 10 run (Spirollari kick), 4:56
Third Quarter
W — Gaylor 25 pass from Jackson (kick failed), 6:30
Fourth Quarter
TA — Casarrubias 11 run (Spirollari kick), 3:20
