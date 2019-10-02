HARRISONBURG — The gun used by Wesley Cruz to kill Miguel Angel Meza Ramirez at a city hookah lounge in October 2017 was stolen from a Henrico County sheriff’s deputy, according to testimony Tuesday.
The revelation came on the second day of Cruz’s jury trial in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Cruz, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Ramirez, 20.
The deputy testified that he would leave his .45-caliber Kimber handgun either at the home or car of his then girlfriend, who is now an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Augusta County. It’s believed that the gun was stolen from either the house or vehicle in August 2017.
Police found the weapon off Cecil Wampler Road based on information in a jailhouse letter written by a co-defendant in the case, Keane Latrae Alestock, who drove Cruz from the scene of the crime. In December, Alestock pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and got 2½ years of active prison time.
Harrisonburg police traced the gun to the deputy. It was not his service-issued weapon.
It’s unclear if police believe Cruz was the one who stole it.
The deputy was among more than a dozen witnesses to testify against Cruz.
The investigation into Cruz began just after midnight Oct. 8, 2017, when Harrisonburg police were dispatched to the now-defunct Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge on South Main Street.
When police arrived, they found Ramirez in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
HPD officer Colton Wetherell testified that he was the first to arrive at the scene.
“It was chaotic,” he said.
Wetherell performed CPR on Ramirez for five minutes until other officers and the rescue squad stepped in to help.
Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Cruz remained a fugitive for nine months.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Sean McCluskey testified about the day Cruz was captured.
He said that on June 26, 2018, federal agents swarmed a Fairfield Inn and Suites and captured Cruz sleeping in a hotel room.
McCluskey testified that a handgun was found in a bag near where he was sleeping. He also said Cruz provided a name of Jose Lopez and a Pennsylvania driver’s license with the same name.
After testimony from the state medical examiner, Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst rested her case.
The trial is slated to wrap up by Thursday. The defense is expected to take over today.
