Stewart Chapman has had a burning love for Elvis Presley since he was 3 years old. As a tribute artist, Chapman recently won the 2019 Pro 50s Lake George Elvis Festival.
To celebrate his and fiance Ann-Margret tribute artist Chloe Carpenter’s birthday, Chapman has planned an Elvis Spooktacular birthday bash.
On Saturday, Ann-Margret, Johnny Cash and two big hunks o’ love are performing at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Elkton.
Chapman’s birthday is Nov. 6 and Carpenter’s is Nov. 7. Four-year-old Skylar Elvis also just celebrated his birthday last weekend.
“There’s not a lot of the Elvis tribute artists that do like the younger era. And he can do all the eras, but like his specialty is like the leather ‘68 comeback,” Missy Miller, owner of Tribute Entertainment, said about Chapman’s style.
Carpenter often opens the show as Ann-Margret singing “Black Velvet,” a song written about Presley. Together, the duo also sing “Viva Las Vegas,” “The Lady Loves Being” and “C’mon Everybody.”
Ronnie Miller has been a tribute artist for Presley for 14 years and Cash for seven. He met Chapman seven years ago at an Elvis competition and the two have become friends and shared the bill multiple times over the years since then.
Miller, who has won local and national singing awards, said he began crooning Cash because the songs reflected feelings of his own with a distinct style he could match.
“He was from the sharecropper lands of Arkansas and grew up poor and some of his songs he tells the stories in him. I can just relate to all that,” Miller said.
Skylar is Miller’s grandson and his debut show was at the Elvis Extravaganza at The King’s Court on Sept. 28. Miller said Skylar got the bug from seeing the tribute shows and spends time studying the moves of Elvis on YouTube. He will be singing and dancing alongside Chapman for a few songs Saturday night.
The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. with family-friendly fun, including raffles, games and costume party. The raffle consist of Elvis-themed memorabilia: CD, travel bag, Elvis cookbook, Stewart Chapman hand towel, collectible shot glass and a metal flask. The show starts at 7 p.m.
General admission is $15 and VIP tickets, which guarantee front-row seating and a signed portrait of Chapman’s Elvis, are $25. If 70s music leaves you all shook up, tickets can be preordered by calling 706-988-6840. Guests who are purchasing tickets day-of must do so with check or cash.
“You know, being able to kind of be a kid again and dress up and have some fun. Whether you’re 9 or 90 you can come in a costume, hear some good music, play some games and have a great time,” Chapman said.
