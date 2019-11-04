Harrisonburg police arrested a third man charged in connection with a July shooting.
Daryan Marcquez Ferguson, 20, of Harrisonburg, is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, misdemeanor providing false information to an investigator and two misdemeanor counts of identity theft to avoid arrest.
He is also charged with felony property destruction in connection with an unrelated case.
Police arrested Ferguson Wednesday. He appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 21.
Ferguson is among three charged in connection to the July 14 shooting.
Aaron Christopher Gordon Jr., 20, and Za’Jaun Page, 20, are charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding. Both men are scheduled to appear in general district court on Nov. 12 for a preliminary hearing.
The investigation into the trio began at about 6:30 p.m. when emergency crews responded to City Hall for the report of two gunshot victims.
However, the victims drove to the area of East Johnson and Community streets, where they were found by police.
Police believe the shooting took place at the J-M Apartments off West Grattan Street in downtown, but the victims fled in a car.
Police say the victims were taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center. One was then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The two victims, police say, were sitting in a car on West Grattan Street when they were approached by the suspects.
Police say a struggle ensued with one of the suspects and the victim in the passenger's seat after the suspects displayed a gun. One of the suspects fired a gun, striking both men. Police did not say which suspect they believe pulled the trigger.
While Gordon has no previous felony convictions, Page was convicted of five felonies as a juvenile, including felony robbery and felony robbery with a firearm, according to court records.
All three men are being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD’s Crime Solvers at 574-5050. Tipsters can also text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
