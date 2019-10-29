For Harrisonburg senior Jane Thompson, the game of golf comes naturally.
The two-time Valley District Player of the Year has thrived this season as the area’s top golfer, but hadn’t played competitively since Oct. 1 at the Region 5D championships.
“Having such a long break of not having any competition at all is really hard to keep your motivation to practice a lot and stay in that competitive mindset,” Thompson said. “It’s really hard to keep that when you take such a long time off from competition and stuff.”
Despite the long break from the game, Thompson still closed out her career with the Blue Streaks with a strong showing as she shot a 6-over 76 on Monday at the Virginia High School League’s girls’ open golf championship at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg.
Thompson, who finished tied for 16th, had the best score of any local golfer with Waynesboro’s Riley Hamp (95), Wilson Memorial’s Madison Flint (97) and East Rockingham Abbi Green (98) all putting up strong performances of their own.
“I wouldn’t say I was satisfied, but I was hitting the ball pretty well,” said Thompson, who was playing in her second straight state tournament. “I just couldn’t finish on the greens. I wasn’t making any putts. Overall, I was hitting the ball well. I just couldn’t finish.”
It was a fitting end to what has been a stellar career for the Harrisonburg senior.
While Thompson said she’s not sure if she’ll play in college for sure yet, she said it’s something she is keeping open as a possibility and one that she has been prepared for by the work of HHS coach Chris Sorber and other personal instructors over the years.
“I do still plan on trying to play golf in college,” Thompson said. “With that being said, I’m not going to sacrifice a school that I really want to go to. I’m going to prioritize my preference in school over golf. It’d be nice to have both, but if it’s not possible, I’m going to just focus on my academics.”
Thompson noted that she obviously would have liked to win a state championship before graduating, but it wasn’t her sole focus as she closed out her career.
And although she had to wait close to a month before playing in the final state tournament of her career, she still called it a memorable one.
“Looking back, since it was my senior year, I’m so grateful to have made it to the state tournament,” Thompson said. “A lot of people helped me to get there. It just meant a lot to have all that support in helping me to get where I wanted to be.”
