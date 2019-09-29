HARRISONBURG — Growing up in Keezletown, Alcinda Brubaker attended the annual Harrisonburg International Festival several times in years past.
But each year, she noticed something missing from the Global Village, which had booths set up by members of a variety of different cultures. Her home country of Mozambique was nowhere to be found.
On Saturday, she changed that by setting up a booth at the 22nd annual Harrisonburg International Festival, held in downtown Harrisonburg.
She said smaller countries sometimes don’t get the attention they ought to.
“They’re still important,” the 27-year-old Harrisonburg resident said.
Brubaker was born in the Mozambican city of Nampula and was later adopted by Wayne Teel and Alta Brubaker, who were both working in southeastern Africa for Mennonite Central Committee.
In April, Brubaker led a fundraiser at Eastern Mennonite University to benefit her home country. On March 14, Cyclone Idai made landfall in Beira, devastating Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe with massive flooding and strong winds.
Despite the tragedy, she wanted people to know Saturday that Mozambique, and other smaller African countries, are destinations waiting for people to spend time vacationing.
“We need to shine the light on them,” she said. “Mozambique has amazing beaches and great seafood.”
Her booth was among a dozen in the Global Village.
The festival started as a grassroots effort to celebrate the city’s diverse populations in 1997.
It is organized by the FairField Center and Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation.
The festival spent its first 20 years at Hillandale Park, but moved to the Turner Pavilion and Court Square and in between last year because it outgrew the park.
It included global cuisine, artisan vendors, entertainment and children’s activities.
Tim Ruebke, executive director of the FairField Center, said he’s excited by the growing participation every year.
“I’m amazed by how much the community comes together with smiles and warmth to celebrate the diversity that the Valley has,” Ruebke said.
James Madison University senior Karsten Gregory, 22, of Chesterfield, along with his history class, teamed up with the Chinese community to set up in the Global Village.
The class taught people attending the festival about language, teas and holidays.
“Helping people understand other cultures is always a good thing for a community as diverse as Harrisonburg,” Gregory said.
