HARRISONBURG — A Rockingham County grand jury indicted three former 7-Eleven employees accused of embezzling roughly $7,000 on Monday.
Amanda Paige Sheffer, 27, of Harrisonburg, Gabrielle Fay Ryan, 28, of Elkton, and Felicia Marie Curry, 29, of Elkton, are charged with felony embezzlement.
Following their indictments, all three women appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled a plea hearing for Ryan on Nov. 25.
Sheffer is slated to return to court Thursday, and Curry on Nov. 11, to schedule a plea hearing or trial date.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation into the trio began in April when the convenience store, located at 11743 Spotswood Trail in McGaheysville, notified deputies of the missing money.
He said the investigation revealed that during a six- to eight-month stretch, the trio processed false returns of merchandise and pocketed the money.
All three women have criminal records.
In August 2013, Sheffer pleaded guilty to four felony counts of grand larceny and received a roughly eight-year suspended sentence.
In July 2014, Sheffer pleaded guilty in connection with break-ins of several vehicles at the Sentara RMH Wellness Center, located off Stone Spring Road.
In some of the cases, police say, the victims’ car keys were taken from inside the center where patrons place them while exercising. Police say electronics and miscellaneous items were reported stolen.
Sheffer was sentenced to nine years in prison with all but 1 ½ years suspended.
Since then, she’s violated her probation at least twice. A third violation was filed Friday.
At the time of her arrest, she was participating in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Drug Court. Drug courts are used to divert low-level, nonviolent drug offenders from incarceration. The court allows judges, prosecutors and mental health professionals to work with offenders to establish a treatment program.
In August 2018, Ryan pleaded guilty to felony drug possession. She received a deferred disposition and was ordered to remain on good behavior for two years. In exchange, the charge would be reduced or dismissed.
Curry pleaded guilty in March 2015 to felony drug possession and received a five-year prison sentence with all but four months suspended.
The following year, she pleaded guilty to felony drug possession and felony possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. She received an eight-year sentence with all but two years suspended. She also received an additional nine-month sentence for violating her probation.
Sheffer is being held without bond. Curry and Ryan are free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
You have to wonder if these women earned a 'living wage', would they have had to entertain such measures. The culture of corporations advance a double-bind of advertising a kind of gospel of wealth and consumption while incapable of paying a decent wage to those who do the real work.
