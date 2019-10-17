LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men’s
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
College Women’s
Towson at James Madison, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Fuqua at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
