LOCAL SCHEDULE
SOCCER
High School Boys
Fishburne Military at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Emory and Henry, 7 p.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Middleburg Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
