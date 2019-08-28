LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Central at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women’s
James Madison at Seattle, 10 p.m.
