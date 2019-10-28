PENN LAIRD — Jim Roth couldn’t hide his smile as he started talking.
It doesn’t matter how often the Spotswood volleyball program has reached the regional playoffs during Roth’s 21 years as coach, he said it brings a warm feeling every time.
“It still feels nice,” Roth said. “It feels good, no matter how many times you get there. Every time, it’s a new year and a new team. I’m excited for what this team can do.”
The Trailblazers punched their regional ticket Monday with a 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 26-24 victory over county rival Broadway in the Valley District semifinals in Penn Laird.
Before advancing to regional play, however, Spotswood will take on regular-season champion Rockbridge County for the tournament title tonight at 6 p.m. in Lexington.
“It means so much,” Spotswood sophomore Gabby Atwell said. “I’m so proud of my team. We really came together tonight. We believed in each other and played as a team. We executed. That’s on the top of our list. Every practice, we’re pushing to reach that goal. Now that we’ve finally executed as a team, it’s really exciting for all of us.”
Despite the result being a four-set win, Monday’s match was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams exchanging punches with a regional playoff appearance on the line.
It was also the first time the Trailblazers beat the Gobblers after two losses this season.
“I think, in the other games, we just weren’t prepared,” Spotswood senior outside hitter Ellie Roach said. “In the past couple of years — Broadway is a really great team this year — in the past, we’ve just gone and beat them easily. This year, they’re a great team and we weren’t able to do that. Coming out tonight, we knew what to expect more. Coach prepared us really well for this game and told us what we needed to do to win.”
Early on in Monday’s win-or-go-home match, it looked like the Gobblers may get a third win against the Trailblazers as they started with a thrilling 25-23 victory in the first set.
But Spotswood responded with a 25-12 dominating win in the second set and followed that up with a 25-22 victory in the third, in which they closed the set on a 9-2 run.
“We had a really good practice on Friday and shored up some of the stuff we saw on film that we needed to fix from our last match,” Roth said. “I felt that they really couldn’t beat us if we fixed those holes and it happened tonight. The girls just believed in me.”
Despite facing a 2-1 deficit in the fourth set, Broadway kept fighting to stay alive.
The Gobblers went on a furious rally after falling behind by nine in the fourth set and eventually evened up the match at 22 after going on a 10-1 run that swung momentum.
“We were just telling each other, ‘Next ball,’” said Roach, who finished with a match-high 16 kills for the Trailblazers. “You have to shake off the last one. We come in and just say, ‘Look, focus on the next ball and whatever you do, just get it in.’ We can play great defense. We just have to have good serve-receive and then just play strong defense.”
After exchanging points, Roach connected on a kill that gave Spotswood a 25-24 lead and then Broadway sent a shot into the net to secure the Trailblazers’ match victory.
It was an encouraging win for a Spotswood team that struggled with consistency at times this year and one that showed the progress the Trailblazers have made in 2019.
“There was no panic,” Roth said about the fourth set. “We just had to get a side-out. They had a few runs there and got back into the match, but all it takes is one play. I just told them not to panic, let’s just get a good pass, make a play and move on.”
Atwell had 15 assists and seven kills for Spotswood (11-11) while Madelyn Williams also had 15 assists, Kayci Carrier had seven kills and Cate Secrist scooped up 41 digs.
For the Gobblers (9-16), it was a disappointing end to what was a promising season.
In its first season under coach Emily Thomas, Broadway tripled its win total from a year ago and finished the season strong as it had its most Valley District wins since 2016.
Hannah Beck led the Gobblers on Monday with 30 digs, Ellie Witmer had six kills and a pair of aces, Hannah Phares had nine kills, Kylie Morris had six, MacCala Emswiler added a pair of blocks and Chloe Copenhaver finished with a team-high 22 assists.
Thomas, who has preached the importance of maintaining confidence and playing with a high-energy level this season, declined comment after the match as her team left.
For the Trailblazers, it’s the third straight season that they’re heading to regionals.
At first, we were all in our own heads and not really working together,” Atwell said. “Now, we’re coming together and working as a team to be good. We’ve really improved.”
Before they begin next week’s Region 3C tournament, Atwell and her teammates will first have to play a Rockbridge team that was unbeaten in district play this year.
That’ll be a tough challenge for Spotswood to close out the district tournament, but it also has no impact on who or when the Trailblazers will play in the regional tournament.
And that’s enough to put a smile on the faces of Roth, Roach and the Spotswood team.
“It feels so great, especially being a senior,” Roach said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen this year. We lost some great players, but this team has really come together over the past couple of weeks and bonded and become a great unit. It’s really an honor to be in the district championship this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.