LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Mary Washington, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Miller School, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Hollins, 7 p.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rappahannock County, 7:15 p.m.
