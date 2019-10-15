LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Fishburne Military Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men's

James Madison at Virginia, 7 p.m.

College Women's

Hollins at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School

North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

High School

Roanoke Catholic at Eastern Mennonite, 6:15 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

