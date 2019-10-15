LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Fishburne Military Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men's
James Madison at Virginia, 7 p.m.
College Women's
Hollins at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School
North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
High School
Roanoke Catholic at Eastern Mennonite, 6:15 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
