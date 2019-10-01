LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Sweet Briar at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Region 5D meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Holy Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.