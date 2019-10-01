LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Sweet Briar at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Region 5D meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Holy Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.