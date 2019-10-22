LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Valley District Championships at Rockingham County Fair Grounds, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4 p.m.
College Men’s
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 6 p.m.
James Madison at Penn State, 7 p.m.
College Women’s
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School
Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 7:15 p.m.
