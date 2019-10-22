LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Valley District Championships at Rockingham County Fair Grounds, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4 p.m.

College Men’s

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Penn State, 7 p.m.

College Women’s

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School

Miller School at Eastern Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson, 7:15 p.m.

