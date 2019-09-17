GOLF

PREP

Bull Run District Dual Match

Monday

At Woodstone Meadow Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Madison County 178, 2. East Rockingham 188.

Individual Scores

Madison County: Chase Ryder 43, Dean Breeden 43, Aaron Henshaw 46, TJ Sorrell 47.

East Rockingham: Abbi Green 44, Matthew Johnson 45, Chase Clem 47, Evan Brandt 52, Blake Montgomery 52.

