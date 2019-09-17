GOLF
PREP
Bull Run District Dual Match
Monday
At Woodstone Meadow Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Madison County 178, 2. East Rockingham 188.
Individual Scores
Madison County: Chase Ryder 43, Dean Breeden 43, Aaron Henshaw 46, TJ Sorrell 47.
East Rockingham: Abbi Green 44, Matthew Johnson 45, Chase Clem 47, Evan Brandt 52, Blake Montgomery 52.
