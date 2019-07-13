HARRISONBURG — Jed Bryant went 2-for-4 with an RBI, but Harrisonburg suffered a 5-1 loss to Staunton in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday.
McCann Mellett and James Madison’s Nick Zona added a hit apiece for the Turks (12-16) in the loss.
In other local sports Friday:
Rockingham County Baseball League
Grottoes 8, Elkton 6: At Stonewall Memorial Park, Grottoes snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-6 win over Elkton.
East Rockingham graduate Jacob Merica was 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Cardinals (9-12) while Fort Defiance alum David Wood and Spotswood graduate Dylan Nicely had one RBI apiece.
For the Blue Sox (6-13), Harrisonburg alum Jose Rocha had three RBIs.
— DN-R Sports Desk
