HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg’s recent struggles continued on Monday with a 4-3 loss to Woodstock in Valley Baseball League action at Veterans Memorial Park.
RJ Schreck led the Turks with a pair of hits and a run scored while McCann Mellett, Aaron Levy and James Madison’s Nick Zona had a hit and an RBI each.
On the mound for Harrisonburg, Jacob Edwards produced a quality start with four innings tossed, giving up one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four.
The Turks (13-19) have now lost eight of their last nine.
In other local sports Monday:
HHS Grad Toliver Named WNBA All-Star
HARRISONBURG — Former Harrisonburg standout Kristi Toliver will play in the WNBA All-Star Game once again this season.
Toliver, a guard for the Washington Mystics and an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards during the offseason, was named an All-Star reserve on Monday.
It’s the third All-star selection of Toliver’s career.
The 5-foot-7 Toliver is averaging 12.1 points and a career-best 5.7 assists per game this season while shooting 49.7 percent from the field.
Hanifee Earns CL Pitcher of the Week Honors
FREDERICK, MD — Frederick Keys pitcher Brenan Hanifee was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for July 8-14, the league office announced on Monday.
The honor comes for the Turner Ashby alum after tossing a complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win over Salem on Sunday — the first time a Key’s pitcher has achieved that feat since Brady Wager in 2013.
Over two starts, Hanifee gave up two runs in 16 innings while striking out 10 and not issuing a walk. He has had six quality starts in his last nine outings.
The award is a first for Hanifee in his career. He is 6-9 this season with a 4.40 ERA.
