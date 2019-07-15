HARRISONBURG — Police charged two Harrisonburg men accused of shooting two other men Sunday night.
Aaron Christopher Gordon Jr., 20, and Za’Jaun Page, 20, are charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding.
Both men appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
Substitute Judge Nancy Reed scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 10.
The investigation into the pair began about 6:30 p.m. when emergency crews responded to City Hall for the report of two gunshot victims.
However, the victims drove to the area of East Johnson and Community streets, where they were found by police.
Police believe the shooting took place at the J-M Apartments off West Grattan Street in downtown, but the victims fled in a car.
Police say the victims were taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center. One was then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The two victims, police say, were sitting in a car on West Grattan Street when they were approached by the suspects.
Police say a struggle ensued with one of the suspects and the victim in the passenger's seat after the suspects displayed a gun. One of the suspects fired a gun, striking both men. Police did not say which suspect they believe pulled the trigger.
While Gordon has no previous felony convictions, Page was convicted of five felonies as a juvenile, including felony robbery and felony robbery with a firearm, according to court records.
Gordon and Page are being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD’s Crime Solvers at 574-5050. Tipsters can also text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.