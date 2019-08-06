HARRISONBURG — Rockingham County fire investigators charged two people in connection with a July arson that burned down a garage and killed a dog in Singers Glen.
Don Ledford Bowling Jr., 23, of Dayton, and Madalyn Irie Lambert, 21, of Rockingham County, are charged with two felony counts of arson and two felony counts of animal cruelty.
They were arrested July 26.
The pair appeared in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday.
A judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 26.
The investigation began on July 23, when multiple fire companies responded to a fire at about 9 a.m. at 4092 Snaps Creek Road.
Assistant Fire Marshal Wes Shifflett stated in his criminal complaint that the fire was determined to be arson.
Court documents say the pair knew there was a dog inside the garage when it was set on fire.
A witness told Shifflett, according to the complaint, that a woman was dropped off at the home by a man in green Mustang-style car.
The witness said the woman went through a gate, crossed a fence and went behind the garage.
The woman and the man in the car then left, the complaint states.
The witness reported seeing smoke about five minutes after they left and called 911.
The person living in the home, the complaint states, told investigators that Lambert and her son had been involved in an “on again/off again relationship.”
The tenant led investigators to Lambert’s home.
Bowling and Lambert are free on bail from the Rockingham County Jail.