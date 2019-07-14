HARRISONBURG — City police continue to investigate a Sunday evening shooting in Harrisonburg that left two men wounded.
The suspect fled the scene and remained at large as of press time.
“We have officers canvassing the area,” said Sgt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Monahan said emergency crews initially responded to City Hall for the report of two gunshot victims at about 6:30 p.m.
However, the victims drove to the area of East Johnson and Community streets, where they were found by police.
Police believe the shooting took place at the J-M Apartments off West Grattan Street in downtown, but the victims fled in a car.
Police say the victims were taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center. One was then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Police haven’t released their conditions.
Monahan said the suspect is a dark-skinned male, wearing a blue shirt, khaki-colored shorts and a hat.
Officers had taped off part of a parking lot for units on the north side of West Grattan Street as the investigation got underway.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the shooter’s whereabouts is asked to call HPD’s Crime Solvers at 574-5050. Tipsters can also text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.