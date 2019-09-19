HARRISONBURG — After doing some laundry, Lori Clouse headed to the sofa Wednesday night to watch some television.
As she watched, the 61-year-old dozed off only to be awakened by pounding on her front door.
An alert Uber driver dropping a passenger off in her neighborhood spotted her home in the 700 block of Woodland Drive in Harrisonburg on fire at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday
“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Clouse, a real estate agent who credits the pair with saving her life.
The Uber driver, Mason Muschalek, said he was dropping off his friend, Nathan Quick, before heading home for the night.
“It makes me feel good ...I woke up this morning feeling great,” said Muschalek, a 24-year-old Rockingham County man who owns Simmer Down food truck in Harrisonburg and drives for Uber in his spare time.
Firefighters say the pair likely saved the residents’ lives.
“We sincerely applaud the actions of the driver who stopped and warned the residents,” said Fire Chief Ian Bennett, in a statement. “A further delay in awakening the residents could have been disastrous for both.”
In addition to Clouse, firefighters say there was a second person in the other part of the duplex, who also escaped.
Harrisonburg firefighters responded to the blaze at 1:32 a.m.
On scene, firefighters observed heavy fire coming from the roof of the duplex and called for a second alarm.
Investigators were on scene for most of the Thursday morning, sifting through the charred debris trying to determine what sparked the blaze.
Firefighters say one home sustained $200,000 in damage. The second home sustained minor damage and was able to be re-occupied later Thursday.
While her home was likely destroyed, Clouse said she grateful the firefighters were able to save some of her mementos.
As firefighters were knocking down the fire, they grabbed a photograph of her son, Jace, 31, from the mantle.
“It’s one of the most important things,” she said.
While she is sad about the fire, it was heartwarming seeing all of the support from neighbors and friends.
She said she also received many messages from her fellow real estate agents.
“It’s super great knowing they all love you,” she said.
