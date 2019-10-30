COMPETITION CHEER

Valley District Championships

Team Scores

1. Spotswood 230, 2. Harrisonburg 201.5, 3. Broadway 193, 4. Rockbridge County 184.5, 5. Turner Ashby 184.

All-District Team

Leigha Dilliard;Spotswood

Andrea Cardoso;Spotswood

Avery Zimmerman;Spotswood

Bryna Roderick;Spotswood

Megan Stettler;Spotswood

Madison Skievaski;Spotswood

Chloe Nichols;Harrisonburg

Lizzy Healy;Harrisonburg

Dorothy Yates;Harrisonburg

Seaira King-Hughes;Harrisonburg

Nissi Gotay;Harrisonburg

Lexi Conley;Broadway

Trista Pence;Broadway

Cassie Timbrell;Broadway

Kinsie Ellis;Rockbridge County

Beth Higgins;Rockbridge County

Tayla Murphy;Rockbridge County

Laney Biddle;Turner Ashby

Shay Collins;Turner Ashby

