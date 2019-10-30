COMPETITION CHEER
Valley District Championships
Team Scores
1. Spotswood 230, 2. Harrisonburg 201.5, 3. Broadway 193, 4. Rockbridge County 184.5, 5. Turner Ashby 184.
All-District Team
Leigha Dilliard;Spotswood
Andrea Cardoso;Spotswood
Avery Zimmerman;Spotswood
Bryna Roderick;Spotswood
Megan Stettler;Spotswood
Madison Skievaski;Spotswood
Chloe Nichols;Harrisonburg
Lizzy Healy;Harrisonburg
Dorothy Yates;Harrisonburg
Seaira King-Hughes;Harrisonburg
Nissi Gotay;Harrisonburg
Lexi Conley;Broadway
Trista Pence;Broadway
Cassie Timbrell;Broadway
Kinsie Ellis;Rockbridge County
Beth Higgins;Rockbridge County
Tayla Murphy;Rockbridge County
Laney Biddle;Turner Ashby
Shay Collins;Turner Ashby
