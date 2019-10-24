Coming off back-to-back appearances in the state tournament for the first time in program history, there were high expectations for Rockbridge County this season.
The Wildcats, who are the Valley District’s regular-season champion, fulfilled the hype.
As for the rest of the district, it was a league filled with parity this year as some of the biggest names in the area from a year ago graduated and teams were filled with youth.
The result has been inconsistent play at times form everyone in the district that isn’t named Rockbridge and no clear-cut favorite to earn the second regional bid this year.
With the Valley District tournament set to begin tonight with a pair of quarterfinal matches, let’s take a look at how each team stacks up heading into postseason play:
Rockbridge County (22-4, 10-0)
It’s been complete domination from start to finish for the top-seeded Wildcats.
Rockbridge County’s regular-season title earned it a first-round bye to start the tournament and it will host Harrisonburg, who also gets a first-round bye from being the only Class 5 school in the league, in the district semifinals on Tuesday in Lexington.
Senior middle hitter Graceon Armstrong and junior libero Jaydyn Clemmer are two of the best players to ever come through the RCHS program and the Wildcats have the perfect combination of youth and experience to make another deep postseason run.
Outside of a loss to Bishop O’Connell in a tournament on Sept. 14 and three more setbacks at a recent tournament against some of the top teams from various classifications in the state, Rockbridge has cruised past every opponent its faced.
The only set the Wildcats lost in district play was the first one to Broadway on Oct. 1 in Lexington, but then won three in a row to run away with another dominating victory.
Unless Rockbridge has any major setbacks, look for this team to make another run deep into the playoffs and possibly make their third state tournament appearance.
Spotswood (9-11, 6-4)
After losing a trio of the program’s all-time greats in Sarah Gardner, Morgan Sterling and Macie Clements, SHS veteran coach Jim Roth said he knew he’d have to rebuild.
But the Trailblazers had young talent that Roth said he liked and early on, despite a season-opening loss to East Rockingham, they looked like a team hitting its groove.
Instead, Spotswood was never able to build any sort of consistency throughout the season and despite winning six district games, it enters the tournament unfavorably.
The Trailblazers suffered a sweep to Broadway to close out their season and lost four of their last six overall, but have a pair of seniors in Ellie Roach and Cate Secrist that should help bring experience from past playoff appearances and that’s big at this point.
Outside of Rockbridge County, most of the district teams aren’t familiar with the playoffs.
How those seniors help this year’s Spotswood team deal with the pressure of win-or-go-home matches will go a long way in determining when their season ends.
The Trailblazers host county rival Turner Ashby tonight at 6 p.m. in Penn Laird.
Waynesboro (8-12, 6-4)
As the surprise story of the district, Waynesboro is the team to watch this year.
The Little Giants, after struggling the past few seasons, have found a resurgence under veteran coach Lori Aleshire and caught most of the league by surprise this season.
While consistency remained an issue, as it did with most teams, Waynesboro stood out late in the year with season sweeps of Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby and Waynesboro.
Jada Keene has been key for the Little Giants and is one of the best outside hitters in the league and Cierra Bruce has done a little bit of everything for WHS as a setter.
With four seniors on its roster, Waynesboro has a solid amount of experience.
All of those factors will come into play for the Little Giants this postseason as they open district play with a first-round quarterfinal match against the Gobblers at WHS tonight.
Broadway (8-15, 5-5)
After completing a season sweep of Spotswood in its regular-season finale, there’s no shortage of confidence coming from the Broadway program as it enters the postseason.
The Gobblers, in their first season under coach Emily Thomas, have preached the important of staying mentally tough all season and it showed especially as of late.
Chloe Copenhaver, Kylie Morris Willow McMichael, Hannah Beck and Ellie Witmer are all pivotal seniors, but Broadway has a deep team that has shown a tight-knit bond.
After starting the season 2-11, the Gobblers won six of their last 10 matches.
Broadway will take on Waynesboro, a team it lost to twice in the regular season tonight in the quarterfinal round, but if it gets past the Little Giants, it could make a run.
With so much experience and an abundance of confidence from the debut of Thomas, the Gobblers are a team to watch in the first round and perhaps even into regional play.
Turner Ashby (5-20, 2-8)
You want to be playing your best at this time of the year, but the Knights simply aren’t.
Turner Ashby opened up district play with back-to-back wins over Broadway and Harrisonburg, but dropped eight straight matches to close out its regular season.
That was disheartening for TA veteran coach Gina Troyer, but it’s something that is somewhat expected for a Knights team that is amongst the youngest in the league.
The good news for Turner Ashby is that they’ve shown the ability to play with anyone.
The Knights played tight matches with Spotswood and Waynesboro at different points and beat the Gobblers and Blue Streaks, so they’ve seen what it takes to be successful.
Whether or not TA can put it together quickly enough will determine how far they go.
The Knights travel to Spotswood for a win-or-go-home quarterfinal clash tonight.
Harrisonburg (5-15, 1-9)
As the Blue Streaks return to the Valley District tournament this year, it may not want to.
Harrisonburg coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky said she simply wants her team to be more consistent, as the Streaks have struggled to keep a steady pace in matches.
While the Streaks have shown flashes at times behind the play of Amelia Mitchell, Abby McCollum, Atilia Thomas and Maya Waid, they haven’t put a whole match together.
Harrisonburg has lost 12 of its last 13 matches and three straight entering the playoffs.
As the only Class 5 school in the Valley District, the tournament has no impact on the Streaks’ regional seeding. They will play top-seeded Rockbridge County on Tuesday in the district semifinals with a berth in the championship match on the line.
